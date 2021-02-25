‘The Girl On The Train’ star wants to erase memories of her being unhealthy

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who’s gearing up for the release of her new psychological thriller ‘The Girl on the Train’ on Netflix this weekend, is keen to erase memories of her being overweight and unhealthy.

In her latest role — played effectively by Emily Blunt in its 2016 Hollywood original — Chopra plays a woman suffering from amnesia and is about how she struggles to piece together the crucial pieces of her personal life. The film is based on Paula Hawkins’ best-selling novel of the same name.

“I wish I could erase the time I was hugely overweight and I am talking about my college days. I was really unhealthy and really big, and I didn’t quite see it. Today, I care about life and health so much more that I wish I could erase that chapter. I wish I could erase those photos which I see and they terrify me,” said Chopra in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan.

In an earlier interview with Gulf News in November 2019, Chopra was searingly honest about her tendency to put on weight.

“I have yo yo-ed in my weight throughout my life. I have always struggled and it goes up and down. The only secret is to balance it out with exercise and food. I work out a lot and a great metabolism is not something that I have... I have to work towards it all. Nothing has come easy,” said Chopra in that interview.

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin was always a foodie and had repeatedly declared working out at gyms uninteresting. But the actress, who made her debut in 2012 with ‘Ishaaqzaade’, embarked on a lifestyle change to become fitter and healthier in December 2015. She was often shamed for her body type until she began her fat-to-fit transformation.

But in December 2015, Chopra posted a string of photos revealing her new ‘fit self’.

“THIS IS MY BODY and I’m proud of it! Took me 9 months to look this way. But I’m still a work in progress!! Will look better with time,” posted Chopra.

According to several reports, she began to include protein-rich foods and cut out all artificial sweeteners from her daily life. She eats her dinner as early as 7pm and believes in incorporating vegetables and healthy carbohydrates on her plate.