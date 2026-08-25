The story behind Murmur: Sharjah's first homegrown Emirati fine-dining concept

Founder Saeed Algaz talks creating a contemporary bistro blending GCC and global flavours
In the UAE, where a meal can move effortlessly from machboos to pasta to sushi, food has always been a conversation between cultures. For Saeed Algaz, founder and managing director of Murmur, that conversation became the foundation for an entirely new dining concept.
Located in Aljada, Sharjah, Murmur is a contemporary bistro built around an idea that feels distinctly UAE: bringing different cultures together without losing what makes each one special.
Even the name tells part of the story.
“Murmur” comes from “murmuration”, the mesmerising movement of a flock of birds as they shift together through the sky, constantly changing shape while remaining connected. Algaz saw a parallel in the UAE’s multicultural identity, where more than 200 nationalities live alongside one another.
“I wanted Murmur to express that through food,” he says. “Different culinary traditions coming together on one plate in a way that feels familiar, but still unexpected.”
Algaz describes Murmur as “modern regional bistronomy” — a phrase that captures the restaurant’s balancing act.
The food is carefully considered, with attention given to ingredients, technique and presentation, but the atmosphere is deliberately relaxed. It is a place designed for conversations, sharing plates and lingering over dinner rather than feeling like an occasion that requires a certain dress code or etiquette.
That distinction matters to Algaz.
For him, the goal was to offer the refinement associated with fine dining without the formality that can sometimes come with it.
“Refinement should never come at the expense of warmth,” he says.
That philosophy also extends to the restaurant’s relationship with local food. Rather than treating Emirati and GCC flavours as occasional additions to an otherwise international menu, Murmur places them at the centre of its identity.
It is a subtle but important difference.
Instead of simply serving traditional dishes as they are, Algaz asks what happens when familiar flavours are allowed to travel.
Perhaps nowhere is that idea clearer than in Murmur’s Machboos Arancini, Algaz’s favourite dish on the menu.
The dish takes the familiar flavours of an Emirati rice dish and places them inside an Italian format. The result is recognisable, but not predictable — exactly the balance Algaz wants Murmur to achieve.
Other dishes follow the same philosophy.
Karak becomes a San Sebastián-style dessert. Shuwa chicken is wrapped in banana. Musakhan is reimagined as lasagna. Bombay butter chicken meets arayes. The Murmur Pearl dessert draws on the UAE’s pearl-diving heritage through coconut cream and Emirati sago pearls.
The intention, Algaz explains, is not to disguise regional flavours behind modern presentation.
Instead, it is about allowing people to rediscover something they already know.
“We make sure that every culture leaves a recognisable fingerprint on the plate,” he says. “If an idea feels forced, or if one cuisine disappears completely, it does not make the menu.”
That approach also explains why Murmur’s menu feels less like a collection of fusion experiments and more like a reflection of life in the UAE itself. Here, different cuisines do not exist in isolation. They overlap naturally, often at the same dinner table.
For Algaz, Murmur’s home was never an afterthought.
Aljada offered the restaurant a location within one of Sharjah’s emerging destinations, close to University City and surrounded by growing residential and business communities.
But there was another reason.
Algaz wanted Murmur to grow alongside a neighbourhood that was still developing its identity.
“We felt Murmur belonged in a place that is still growing, shaping its identity and becoming a destination in its own right,” he says.
It is a fitting home for a restaurant whose entire concept revolves around movement and evolution.
Interestingly, Murmur did not begin with one defining dish or childhood food memory.
Instead, the concept came together through experimentation.
Early dishes such as Saffron Ramen, Musakhan Lasagna, Bombay Butter Arayes and Machboos Arancini began showing Algaz and his team what the idea could become. Some made it onto the final menu, while others remained part of the creative process.
Together, they provided the answer.
The concept was no longer simply about mixing cuisines. It was about creating a kind of culinary “murmuration”, allowing different influences to move together while maintaining their own identity.
Hence the restaurant’s tagline: “Where flavours take form.”
For a new restaurant, curiosity can bring people through the door. Getting them to come back is another story.
According to Algaz, around 35 per cent of Murmur’s guests have already returned, something he sees as an encouraging sign for a young restaurant.
For him, that number means more than footfall.
“It tells us that Murmur is not only attracting curiosity; it is also building a relationship with its guests,” he says.
That relationship may ultimately be what Algaz sees as Murmur’s biggest opportunity. The restaurant is not trying to convince guests to abandon the flavours they know. Instead, it gives those flavours a new setting, one where nostalgia and experimentation can sit comfortably at the same table.
Dubai is already on Algaz’s radar.
The founder says the team would love to bring Murmur to the city, but there is no rush to replicate the concept simply for the sake of expansion. Finding the right location and the right moment matters.
“The next Murmur should feel as considered as the first,” he says.
It is a sentiment that mirrors the restaurant’s approach to food: thoughtful rather than forced.
And as the UAE’s dining scene continues to evolve, Algaz believes the next chapter will belong to restaurants with a strong sense of identity.
Guests, he predicts, will increasingly want to know not only what they are eating, but why it exists, where the idea came from and what the restaurant stands for.
For Algaz, that future should also make more room for Emirati and GCC flavours, not as a token nod to the region, but as a genuine starting point for new ideas.
After all, Murmur’s story is ultimately less about fusion and more about connection: taking the flavours people grew up with, placing them alongside influences from around the world, and letting something unexpected take shape.