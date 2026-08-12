Ronaldo’s AI wedding video features Messi, Neymar and Mbappé in Indian attire
Dubai: A fictional video showing Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez celebrating a lavish Kerala-style wedding has gone viral online, shortly after the football superstar officially married his longtime partner in Portugal.
The highly realistic AI-generated video reimagines Ronaldo and Rodríguez as a traditional South Indian bride and groom, with the couple dressed in elaborate wedding attire amid colourful decorations, ceremonial settings and grand celebrations. The clip also features AI-generated versions of football superstars Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé attending the fictional wedding in traditional Indian outfits.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino also appears in the AI-generated video as a guest at the imagined ceremony. His appearance, like those of Messi, Neymar, Haaland and Mbappé, is entirely fictional and does not indicate that he attended Ronaldo’s real wedding.
The striking visuals have attracted huge interest on social media, with some viewers initially mistaking the footage for real wedding footage. However, the South Indian ceremony and the appearances of the football stars are entirely AI-generated and should not be confused with the couple’s actual wedding.
The video comes at a timely moment. Ronaldo, 41, and Rodríguez, 32, officially married in a private civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11. The couple confirmed the news in a joint social media post showing their hands with matching gold wedding bands.
The intimate ceremony was attended by their five children. Ronaldo and Rodríguez announced their engagement on August 11, 2025 — exactly one year before their marriage. Rodríguez shared a photograph of her hand resting on Ronaldo’s, showing her engagement ring.
The couple had been together since 2016, after meeting while Rodríguez was working at a Gucci store in Madrid. They later made their relationship public in 2017 and went on to build a family together.
Their actual wedding was deliberately private, with few details released publicly. The low-key ceremony contrasts sharply with the spectacular AI version, which presents a fantasy celebration featuring some of the biggest names in world football.
The imagined guest list, elaborate Indian wedding setting and cinematic visuals have helped the clip gain traction among football fans and AI-content creators.
The video is ultimately a piece of digital entertainment rather than a record of Ronaldo’s real wedding. Its popularity also highlights how advanced AI technology can create convincing celebrity scenes that blur the line between authentic footage and fabricated content.