Has Cristiano Ronaldo played his last game for Portugal? Why he left camp

Ronaldo’s shock Portugal exit sparks questions over ‘irreversible’ decision
Has Cristiano Ronaldo played his final game for Portugal?
That is the big question among football fans after the 41 year old dramatically left Portugal's training camp in Copenhagen ahead of their Nations League clash against Denmark.
And according to a major report in Portugal, the answer could be yes.
Portuguese newspaper O Jogo reports that Ronaldo has made an “irreversible” decision not to represent his country again and that his appearance against Wales on September 24 was his final game for Portugal.
Ronaldo himself, however, has not officially announced his retirement from international football.
Ronaldo confirmed his decision to leave the camp on Wednesday, shortly after Portugal coach Jorge Jesus addressed the growing speculation surrounding their relationship.
“After the National Team coach’s press conference, and following a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the National Team training camp,” Ronaldo said.
He then added a line that immediately raised questions about his international future.
“In due time, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons that led to my departure from the national team, to which I have always dedicated myself.”
The Portuguese Football Federation later confirmed that Ronaldo had left the camp but did not announce his international retirement.
But the story took another major turn hours later.
According to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, Ronaldo has decided he will not play for Portugal again.
The report describes his decision as “irreversible” and claims the Nations League victory over Wales was his final appearance in a Portugal shirt.
If that report proves correct, Ronaldo's extraordinary international career has already ended without anyone realising it at the time.
He started against Wales in Lisbon and played 67 minutes before being replaced. His performance was below par.
Portugal won 1-0 through a Joao Felix goal.
What makes the situation even more surprising is what Ronaldo said before that Wales game.
Speaking at the Portugal Football Summit, Ronaldo revealed that he had considered his international future following Portugal's World Cup exit.
But after conversations with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca and new coach Jorge Jesus, he decided to continue.
He also revealed two major targets.
One was helping Portugal win another Nations League.
The other was reaching 1,000 career goals.
Ronaldo currently has 979 and even said scoring his 1,000th goal for Portugal would be the perfect way to complete a remarkable story.
But perhaps the most interesting comments now are what he said about when he would finally walk away.
Ronaldo said Portugal still counted on him and that he believed he could continue helping the national team.
He also made it clear that he was not demanding a place in the team.
He said he was at the manager's disposal, whether that meant starting, coming off the bench or being substituted, and accepted that the final decision belonged to the coach.
At the same time, Ronaldo was equally clear about what he would do if the coach no longer counted on him.
“If the manager doesn't count on me, I can leave today, no problem at all,” Ronaldo said.
He added that if he felt he was no longer contributing on the pitch, was creating a bad atmosphere or was no longer wanted, he would be the first to “pack my bags”.
“The Portuguese count on me. That's why I'm still here,” he said.
Those comments have suddenly taken on much greater significance.
Only days later, Ronaldo has actually packed his bags and left the Portugal camp.
The situation changed dramatically following Portugal's 2-1 victory over Norway.
Ronaldo spent the entire match on the bench despite warming up during the game.
Jesus later acknowledged that Ronaldo was angry about not being brought on but played down suggestions of a major fallout.
Ahead of the Denmark game, the Portugal coach also made it clear that Ronaldo was not guaranteed to play.
Jesus said Goncalo Ramos was expected to start and that Ronaldo would only be introduced if he felt the team needed him.
Ronaldo subsequently left the camp. Either there is a communication gap between the two, or Cristiano himself does not want to become a squad player, even at this stage of his career. Remember, this is the same coach who worked with Cristiano at Al Nassr last season and helped him win his first Saudi title there.
Officially, Ronaldo has not announced his international retirement.
Ronaldo has played 234 times for Portugal and scored a men's international record 146 goals.
He helped his country win Euro 2016 and two Nations League titles.
Only days ago, he was talking about winning another Nations League and potentially scoring his 1,000th career goal in a Portugal shirt.
Now football fans are waiting for Ronaldo himself to reveal the “truth” he has promised. Perhaps, Piers Morgan will be the happiest man on earth right now. And you know why.
But if this really is the end, many football fans will surely feel that it should not end like this.
Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players ever to grace the game and, after everything he has achieved with Portugal over more than two decades, he deserves a fitting farewell.
Hopefully, once emotions settle, Ronaldo, Jorge Jesus and the Portuguese Football Federation can find some middle ground.