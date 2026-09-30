Cristiano Ronaldo unhappy after broken Portugal promise

Ronaldo and Jesus hold talks as Portugal move to calm benching fallout
Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly unhappy with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus after being left on the bench for the entire Nations League victory over Norway.
And it is not simply because Ronaldo did not play.
Reports in the Portuguese media, including A Bola, O Jogo and Observador, have described tension or discomfort between the Portugal captain and his coach following the 2-1 victory in Oslo.
According to them, Jesus had spoken to Ronaldo before the game and told his captain that he would not start, with the expectation that he could be introduced later.
Ronaldo was ready and even warmed up as Portugal looked to protect their lead. But the call from Jesus never came.
The Portugal coach later explained that he had considered using Ronaldo but changed his plans because of how the game was developing.
What happened after the final whistle only added to the speculation in Portugal.
While the Portugal players went across to acknowledge the travelling supporters, Ronaldo headed towards the dressing room and did not join his teammates in thanking the fans.
Portuguese newspaper A Bola reported that when Jesus was asked about Ronaldo's reaction, the coach said he had not noticed it at the time but added: "I'll talk to him."
It was also a highly unusual night for Ronaldo.
The 41 year old has been such a permanent presence in Portugal's team for more than two decades that seeing a fit Ronaldo remain on the bench for an entire competitive match was always going to attract attention.
Goncalo Ramos started instead and scored what proved to be Portugal's winning goal.
The story then grew in the Portuguese media.
FPF president Pedro Proenca brought forward his trip to Copenhagen, where Portugal face Denmark on Thursday. His unexpected travel plans added to speculation that something needed to be resolved inside the Portugal camp.
Ronaldo also did not take part in Portugal's next full training session on the pitch, although Joao Felix and Francisco Conceicao were absent too. Ronaldo was at the stadium before returning inside, so there is no evidence that his absence was some form of protest.
However, there has now been an important development.
Portuguese outlet Observador and national broadcaster RTP report that Ronaldo and Jesus have spoken directly and resolved their disagreement. Both reportedly came away from the conversation satisfied and are now focused on Portugal's upcoming matches.
Ronaldo also posted a picture of himself alongside the Portuguese flag and a heart amid the speculation surrounding his relationship with Jesus.
So, at least according to the latest reports from Portugal, the drama appears to have calmed down.
The next question is what happens against Denmark.
After all the discussion over Ronaldo spending 90 minutes on the bench in Norway, Jesus' next team selection is going to attract plenty of attention.
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