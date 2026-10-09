Cristiano Ronaldo scores 980th career goal as Al Nassr fans send powerful message

Al Nassr supporters send heartfelt message amid Ronaldo's controversy
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to action with a goal and his famous Siuuu celebration as Al Nassr supporters showed their backing for the Portuguese superstar following his recent controversy with national team coach Jorge Jesus.
It has been a difficult few days for Cristiano Ronaldo, but the 41 year old received a special welcome from Al Nassr supporters on Friday night.
Before their Saudi Pro League clash against Al Diriyah at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh, fans displayed a huge banner featuring Ronaldo's famous CR7 logo alongside the message “Greatness is earned.”
Supporters also chanted his name, including in the seventh minute, in recognition of his iconic shirt number.
It was a clear show of support for their captain following his recent disagreement with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus.
And Ronaldo did what he has been doing throughout his career. He scored.
Just 23 minutes into the match, the Portuguese forward reacted quickest after the Al Diriyah goalkeeper spilled the ball, finishing from close range to give Al Nassr the lead.
He then celebrated with his trademark Siuuu, much to the delight of the home supporters.
It was Ronaldo's 980th official career goal, taking him another step closer to his extraordinary target of 1,000 goals.
Only 20 more to go.
Ronaldo's return came after a turbulent international break.
The five time Ballon d'Or winner was left on the bench during Portugal's Nations League encounter against Norway.
He subsequently left the national team camp following a disagreement with coach Jorge Jesus.
Ronaldo later released a statement claiming that Jesus had twice failed to honour promises made during private discussions about his role in the national team.
The disagreement has raised questions about Ronaldo's international future, although he has not announced his retirement from Portugal.
For now, Ronaldo is back doing what he loves most.
Scoring goals.
And judging by the reception he received in Riyadh, Al Nassr supporters are firmly behind their captain.
At 41, he remains just 20 goals away from a milestone that once seemed almost impossible. But Pele fans will have different things to say.