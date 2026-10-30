Ronaldo's hat-trick fires Al Nassr to 5-3 thriller

Al Nassr triumphs in eight-goal Saudi Pro League thriller against Al Kholood
RIYADH — Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 41st year with a stunning second-half hat-trick as Al Nassr survived a spirited Al Kholood challenge to claim a thrilling 5-3 victory in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday (Oct. 29).
The Portuguese superstar struck three times in 15 minutes to turn an entertaining contest into a decisive home victory, taking his career goal tally to 985 and moving within 15 goals of the remarkable 1,000-goal milestone, according to match reports.
Al Kholood initially stunned the home crowd when Julien Domingues opened the scoring in the 16th minute.
Al Nassr responded through Ângelo, who levelled in the 24th minute after receiving a pass from João Félix.
Sadio Mané then put the hosts ahead in the 38th minute, again benefiting from Félix's creativity.
However, Al Kholood refused to surrender and restored parity just before half-time through Antoine Loic Essomba Bikoula in stoppage time, leaving the teams level at 2-2.
The second half belonged to Ronaldo.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner broke the deadlock in the 66th minute, converting a João Félix assist before striking again six minutes later to extend Al Nassr's advantage.
He completed his hat-trick in the 81st minute, finishing a move created by Mané to put the hosts firmly in control at 5-2.
Domingues added a late consolation from the penalty spot in the 94th minute, completing his brace, but Al Kholood could not mount another comeback.
The victory strengthened Al Nassr's challenge for the Saudi Pro League title and extended their winning run, while Al Kholood were left searching for a response after another difficult result.
Following the result, Al Nassr moved to 28 points from 11 matches, placing second in the reported standings.
Al Kholood remained on 12 points.
|Team
|Points
|Position
|Al Qadsiah
|28
|1st
|Al Nassr
|28
|2nd
|Al Hilal
|27
|3rd
|Al Kholood
|12
|9th–10th*
[Published standings differ on Al Kholood's precise position and matches played. Confirm against the official updated league table.]
Al Nassr: Three important points keep the club firmly in the title race.
Cristiano Ronaldo: His hat-trick takes him closer to the historic 1,000-career-goal mark.
Al Kholood: Defensive problems remain a concern after conceding five goals.
Goals
Al Nassr: Ângelo 24', Sadio Mané 38', Cristiano Ronaldo 66', 72', 81'
Al Kholood: Julien Domingues 16', Antoine Loic Essomba Bikoula 45+2', Domingues 90+4' (penalty)
Date/Venue: October 29, 2026 | Al-Awwal Park, Riyadh | Matchweek 12