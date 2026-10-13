'I belong to Saudi Arabia': Ronaldo drapes Saudi scarf in show of support amid regional tensions after 981st goal

Cristiano Ronaldo drapes Saudi scarf in emotional tribute during AFC clash
Cristiano Ronaldo is now just 19 goals away from reaching 1,000 career goals. But his latest appearance for Al Nassr was about much more than football.
The 41 year old Portuguese superstar scored his 981st career goal as Al Nassr defeated Uzbekistan's Neftchi Fergana 3-1 in the AFC Champions League Elite in Riyadh on Monday.
However, it was Ronaldo's emotional gesture towards Saudi Arabia that attracted attention.
Before the match, Ronaldo kissed the Saudi national emblem on his shirt, featuring the palm tree and crossed swords.
After the final whistle, Ronaldo joined Al Nassr supporters in the famous Viking clap celebration draping a scarf bearing the Saudi flag over his shoulders
The gesture came amid heightened tensions in Saudi Arabia following recent Houthi missile attacks, with Monday's match delayed by an hour because of a security alert in Riyadh.
Following the match, Al Nassr's official Arabic account shared a photograph of Ronaldo wearing the Saudi colours with the message:
"I am Portuguese, but I belong to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."
The club attributed the words to Ronaldo, accompanied by a yellow heart.
However, these were not new comments.
Ronaldo originally made the statement in June 2025 during an interview with Al Nassr's official media after extending his contract until 2027.
Speaking about his affection for the Kingdom and his desire to contribute to its development, Ronaldo said:
"I'm Portuguese, but I belong to Saudi Arabia."
Meanwhile, Al Nassr's official English account shared another photograph of Ronaldo celebrating with the Saudi colours, captioning it:
"A piece of Saudi, carried close to the heart."
Both posts highlighted the Portuguese superstar's connection with the country he has called home since January 2023.
Ronaldo scored in the 42nd minute after Angelo Gabriel had given Al Nassr the lead.
The visitors pulled one back through Alisher Odilov early in the second half, but an own goal secured a 3 -1 victory for the Saudi side.
His latest strike took his career tally to 981, leaving him just 19 short of the remarkable 1,000 goal milestone.
The celebrations also come amid uncertainty surrounding Ronaldo's international future following his recent disagreement with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus.
But on Monday, Ronaldo's focus was firmly on Al Nassr and the country he has called home for nearly four years.