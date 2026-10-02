Hojlund does Ronaldo’s Siuuu against Portugal, then appears to push Jorge Jesus

Hojlund channels Ronaldo with Siuuu celebration, stirs controversy with Jesus
Cristiano Ronaldo had already left the Portugal camp following the controversy over his role under Jorge Jesus.
But Ronaldo's influence was still very much there in Copenhagen.
And this time, it came through Rasmus Hojlund, a player who has never hidden how much he looks up to the Portuguese superstar.
The Denmark striker scored against Portugal and immediately celebrated with Ronaldo's famous Siuuu.
But that was not the only Hojlund moment that grabbed attention.
After the final whistle, cameras caught Hojlund in a tense exchange with Jesus. As the Portugal coach approached him, Hojlund put his hand on Jesus' chest and appeared to give him a light push before walking away.
Hojlund has not explained what happened, so there is nothing to confirm that the incident had anything to do with Ronaldo.
But after everything that had happened between Ronaldo and Jesus over the previous few days, the timing naturally raised eyebrows.
Ronaldo had spent the entire 2-1 win over Norway on the bench, despite Jesus previously suggesting that he could use the 41 year old in the second half.
Then, ahead of the Denmark game, Jesus confirmed Ronaldo would not start.
Ronaldo eventually decided to leave the Portugal camp after speaking with Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca. He later said he would explain the reasons behind his decision “in due time”.
Then came Hojlund.
With Denmark trailing 2-1, the striker scored in the 53rd minute to make it 2-2 and immediately went into Ronaldo's famous Siuuu celebration.
For anyone who knows Hojlund's story, the celebration itself was not a huge surprise. He has previously spoken about Ronaldo as one of his football idols.
Portugal, however, had the final say on the pitch.
Joao Cancelo opened the scoring before Mikkel Damsgaard equalised for Denmark. Goncalo Ramos quickly restored Portugal's lead before Hojlund made it 2-2.
Vitinha put Portugal ahead again in the 67th minute before Joao Felix completed a 4-2 victory with a late fourth.
It was Portugal's third straight Nations League victory under Jesus, giving them a perfect nine points from their opening three matches. Some of the players were praising the manager after the match for the work he has put in with the team already.
Portugal may not have missed Ronaldo on the pitch in Copenhagen.
But nobody can erase the influence he has had on footballers and fans around the world.
Hojlund's Siuuu was another reminder of just how far that influence has travelled.