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'Jorge Jesus betrayed Ronaldo’: Cristiano’s close friend reveals what happened behind closed doors

Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre, a close friend of Ronaldo, has now revealed his version

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Portugal's defender #02 Diogo Dalot arrive for a training session at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 30, 2026, on the eve of their Nations League Group A4 match against Denmark.
Portugal's forward #07 Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Portugal's defender #02 Diogo Dalot arrive for a training session at Parken stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 30, 2026, on the eve of their Nations League Group A4 match against Denmark.
AFP-LISELOTTE SABROE

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sudden departure from the Portugal camp has raised plenty of questions. Now Spanish journalist Edu Aguirre, a close friend of Ronaldo, has offered his version of what happened behind closed doors.

And according to Aguirre, the problem was not simply that Ronaldo did not play against Norway.

It started during Portugal’s 2-1 win, when Ronaldo was left on the bench despite warming up for around 30 minutes.

Aguirre said Ronaldo had accepted that he would not start the game. What upset him was being asked to warm up for so long and then not being brought on.

But that was only the beginning.

According to Aguirre, Ronaldo later held a private meeting with Portugal coach Jorge Jesus and Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proenca.

It was during that meeting that things appeared to have been resolved.

Aguirre claims Jesus apologised to Ronaldo for the way he had handled the situation and, crucially, promised that he would also acknowledge his mistake publicly at his next press conference.

Ronaldo therefore reportedly left the meeting believing the issue had been settled.

What happened next appears to have changed everything.

When Jesus faced the media, there was no public apology. Instead, the Portugal coach defended his authority and made it clear that decisions over who plays belonged to him.

Jesus said he had already explained his plan to Ronaldo and insisted that no player or president would make him change his decisions. He also played down suggestions that there had been a major incident between the pair.

According to Aguirre, it was this contrast between what Ronaldo had allegedly been told privately and what Jesus then said publicly that caused the real anger.

“Cristiano explodes because of that. Because he feels betrayed,” Aguirre said on El Chiringuito.

So, in Aguirre’s version of events, Ronaldo’s anger was not simply about spending a game on the bench. It was about trust and an alleged promise that was not kept.

Hours after Jesus’ press conference, Ronaldo left the Portugal camp.

The 41 year old subsequently confirmed his departure and said the decision came following the coach’s press conference and a conversation with Proenca. He also promised that he would tell Portuguese supporters “the truth” about his reasons in due course.

There is, however, an important distinction. The claims about the private apology and the promise of a public apology come from Aguirre. Neither Jesus nor the Portuguese federation has publicly confirmed that such a promise was made.

For now, Jesus has given his version. Aguirre has given what he says is Ronaldo’s side of the story.

Ronaldo himself is yet to tell his. The footballing world is wating for that version.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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