GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Football

Forget the Ballon d'Or, Bukayo Saka won the biggest award of the night

Who was Socrates? Bukayo Saka's humanitarian work shows why this award matters.

Last updated:
Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
English fooballer Bukayo Saka speaks after being awarded the Socrates Trophy for most involved player in societal and charitable projects during the 2026 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Palladium Theatre in London on October 26, 2026.
English fooballer Bukayo Saka speaks after being awarded the Socrates Trophy for most involved player in societal and charitable projects during the 2026 Ballon d'Or France Football award ceremony at the Palladium Theatre in London on October 26, 2026.
AFP-FRANCK FIFE

Bukayo Saka wins the award that celebrates football beyond trophies

For me, Bukayo Saka won one of the most meaningful awards of the night at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London.

The Arsenal and England star received the Socrates Award, recognising his incredible humanitarian work.

Now, I am not saying the Ballon d'Or or any of the other awards are less meaningful. They recognise years of hard work, dedication and extraordinary achievements on the football pitch.

But the introduction of the Socrates Award has been a fantastic addition to the ceremony.

Because football is not just about goals, assists and trophies. It is also about the difference these footballers can make in people's lives.

And Saka is a wonderful example of that.

Speaking at the ceremony, the 25 year old explained how he works alongside his family and the charity BigShoe to help children who are less fortunate.

"I work a lot with my family and the charity called BigShoe. We try to do our best to help children who don't have the same opportunities or capabilities we have."

Changing lives beyond football

In 2022, Saka helped fund 120 surgeries for children in Kano, Nigeria, where his parents are originally from.

He later supported medical treatment for another 100 children across Rwanda, Kenya and Tanzania.

He also helped provide accommodation for 26 families affected by the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye in 2023.

But one of the most touching moments of the ceremony came when Saka shared the story of Biringiro, a 14 year old boy from Rwanda.

The youngster had been losing his eyesight and was struggling to read at school or even play with his friends.

Thanks to BigShoe, he received the treatment he needed and can now see clearly again.

And guess what? He now dreams of becoming an English teacher.

Just imagine that.

A child who was struggling to see the blackboard can now dream of standing in front of one as a teacher.

That is the kind of impact footballers can have beyond the pitch.

The Socrates connection with Lula

There is another beautiful story behind this award.

It is named after legendary Brazilian footballer Sócrates, who was not just a wonderful midfielder but also a doctor, a political activist and a passionate advocate for democracy.

During Brazil's military dictatorship, Socrates played an important role in the Corinthians Democracy movement, which promoted democratic decision making within the club.

He was also a friend and political ally of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the leftist leader who later became president of Brazil.

Both were involved in Brazil's democracy movement during the 1980s.

And here comes quite a coincidence.

On Sunday, October 25, Lula was re-elected president of Brazil for a fourth term, defeating Flavio Bolsonaro.

Just a day later, Saka received an award named after Socrates, the footballer who once stood alongside Lula in Brazil's fight for democracy.

Socrates passed away in 2011, but his legacy continues through an award that celebrates footballers who make a difference in society.

Quite a coincidence, isn't it?

More than just football

Footballers deserve recognition for their achievements on the pitch. Winning the Ballon d'Or, the Kopa Trophy or any other major individual honour is something special.

But recognising their contributions to society is equally important.

An award that celebrates someone for helping others has a special place of its own.

And that is why I believe the Socrates Award has been one of the best additions to the Ballon d'Or ceremony.

It reminds us that footballers can be heroes not just for what they do with a ball at their feet, but also for what they do with the opportunities their success gives them.

Well deserved, Bukayo Saka!

Related Topics:
football

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Ballon d'OR: Everything you need to know

Ballon d'Or 2026: Everything you need to know

4m read
Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures to supporters after winning the presidential runoff election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 26, 2026.

Lula wins Brazil election as Bolsonaro rejects result

5m read
Opposition presidential candidate Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro, left, raises his hands as Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for reelection, looks on during a televised presidential debate one week before the presidential runoff election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Lula, Bolsonaro in virtual tie halfway through vote

3m read
Arsenal's English midfielder #07 Bukayo Saka reacts after sustaining an injury during the UEFA Champions League football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal FC in Munich, southern Germany on October 21, 2026.

Arteta shares worrying Saka update after Arsenal's draw

2m read