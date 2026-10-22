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Mikel Arteta shares worrying Bukayo Saka update after Arsenal's draw with Bayern Munich

Saka limps off as Arsenal salvage draw against Bayern Munich

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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Arsenal's English midfielder #07 Bukayo Saka reacts after sustaining an injury during the UEFA Champions League football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal FC in Munich, southern Germany on October 21, 2026.
Arsenal's English midfielder #07 Bukayo Saka reacts after sustaining an injury during the UEFA Champions League football match between FC Bayern Munich and Arsenal FC in Munich, southern Germany on October 21, 2026.
AFP-KARL-JOSEF HILDENBRAND

Dubai: Mikel Arteta admitted he was concerned about Bukayo Saka’s injury after the Arsenal winger was forced off early in their 2-2 Champions League draw against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

“It does not look good at all. It’s his quad,” Arteta said after the match, raising fears that Arsenal could be without one of their key players for upcoming fixtures.

Saka went down within the 10th minute at the Allianz Arena after attempting a pass without any opponent near him. The England international immediately appeared in discomfort and signalled to the bench before being replaced by Eberechi Eze.

The 25-year-old was later seen limping as he made his way towards the team bus after the match, adding to concerns over the severity of the injury.

Arteta admitted the situation was worrying, telling TNT Sports: “They are a bit concerned. A player who has to come off with a really sharp pain is never good news, but we have to wait and see.”

Despite losing Saka early, Arsenal took the lead through Eze, who finished Martin Odegaard’s pass in the 25th minute. Bayern responded 10 minutes later when Alphonso Davies converted Harry Kane’s through-ball.

Kane then put the German side ahead in the 61st minute, converting a penalty after Jurrien Timber handled the ball inside the box.

Arsenal avoided defeat when Declan Rice fired home in the 82nd minute following a move involving Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres.

The visitors pushed for a winner late on, but Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer denied Timber to ensure the points were shared.

While the draw kept Arsenal competitive in the Champions League, Saka’s fitness will be a major concern for Arteta as the club awaits further assessment of the injury.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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