Mikel Arteta shares worrying Bukayo Saka update after Arsenal's draw with Bayern Munich

The 25-year-old was later seen limping as he made his way towards the team bus after the match, adding to concerns over the severity of the injury.

Saka went down within the 10th minute at the Allianz Arena after attempting a pass without any opponent near him. The England international immediately appeared in discomfort and signalled to the bench before being replaced by Eberechi Eze.

“It does not look good at all. It’s his quad,” Arteta said after the match, raising fears that Arsenal could be without one of their key players for upcoming fixtures.

Arteta admitted the situation was worrying, telling TNT Sports: “They are a bit concerned. A player who has to come off with a really sharp pain is never good news, but we have to wait and see.”

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.