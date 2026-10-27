Lamine Yamal says Cubarsi should have won his Kopa Trophy

Yamal says Cubarsi deserved Young Player of the Year award more than him
After a forgettable El Clasico defeat, Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal made history by winning his third consecutive Kopa Trophy at the 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony in London on Monday.
But the 19 year old surprised everyone by admitting that his Barcelona and Spain teammate Pau Cubarsi deserved the award more than him.
Yamal became the first player to win the prestigious award for the world's best young footballer three times, having previously claimed it in 2024 and 2025.
However, rather than focusing on his individual achievement, the Spanish winger used the occasion to recognise Cubarsi's remarkable performances.
"I would have liked to see my team-mate Cubarsi here because I think this prize should have been for him. He deserved it," Yamal said.
"He has been playing at an excellent level for some time."
Cubarsi has established himself as one of Barcelona's most important defenders despite being just 19.
The centre back made 48 appearances for Barcelona last season and played a crucial role in Spain's 2026 World Cup triumph.
He played every minute of Spain's World Cup campaign, helping a defence that conceded just once in eight matches and kept seven clean sheets.
His outstanding performances also earned him the FIFA Young Player Award at the tournament, making him the first defender to receive the honour.
Yamal, meanwhile, enjoyed another outstanding season with Barcelona, registering 24 goals and 17 assists in 45 appearances as the Catalan giants retained their La Liga title.
Despite his remarkable achievements, the teenager made it clear that he wanted Cubarsi to receive the recognition he deserved. Barcelona are a family.
Both players came through Barcelona's famous La Masia academy and have since established themselves as important figures for club and country.
And while Yamal continues to collect individual honours, this is also a moment for La Masia to take some credit.
Barcelona's famous academy just never seems to stop producing top talent.