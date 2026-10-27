Henry's dry humour draws mixed reactions after comment to Yamal at awards event
Dubai: Thierry Henry has faced criticism on social media after a light-hearted exchange with Lamine Yamal during the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony sparked debate over whether the former France striker had gone too far.
Henry, who co-hosted the event in London with Kate Abdo, addressed Yamal after the Barcelona forward collected his third consecutive Kopa Trophy, awarded to the best young player in men’s football.
“Is this the one you really wanted?” Henry asked, prompting laughter from the crowd as Yamal lowered his head with a smile. The remark was widely interpreted as a playful reference to the Ballon d’Or, which Yamal had hoped to win.
However, some fans felt the exchange was disrespectful towards the 19-year-old.
“That’s totally unacceptable,” one user wrote on social media, while another said Henry was “so wrong for asking him that question”. A third described the Arsenal legend as “that typa uncle you wanna see only once a year”.
One fan felt offended by the former forward's comments and said: “I find it disrespectful on Thierry Henry’s part. Not cool of him.”
Others defended Henry, arguing that the comment was clearly intended as a joke rather than an attempt to embarrass the teenager.
“Henry asking that with a straight face is elite-level trolling,” one fan wrote. “The laugh gave it away — everyone in that room knew exactly which trophy he meant.”
Henry is known for his dry humour and playful exchanges, including during his work as a television pundit. The moment appeared consistent with that personality, although reactions remained divided online.
Yamal finished third in the Ballon d’Or voting, behind Kylian Mbappe and winner Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich and England striker claimed the prestigious award after a prolific season for club and country.