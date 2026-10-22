Why is Lionel Messi in Spain and dining with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia

Argentine legend Messi receives warm welcome ahead of royal dinner in Oviedo
Lionel Messi is back in Spain, and what a welcome he has received!
The Argentine football legend arrived in Oviedo on Thursday to an extraordinary reception from supporters ahead of a special evening with Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.
Messi, accompanied by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, was greeted by crowds of excited fans outside the historic Hotel de la Reconquista, where he is staying during his visit.
The eight time Ballon d'Or winner is in Spain to receive the prestigious 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports, one of the country's highest honours.
And his visit comes with a royal invitation.
According to Spanish media reports, Messi is expected to attend an official dinner with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia on Thursday evening.
The dinner at the Hotel de la Reconquista will bring together members of the Spanish royal family and recipients of this year's Princess of Asturias Awards.
It is another special moment for Messi, who spent much of his legendary football career in Spain with Barcelona.
The Argentine became one of the greatest players in football history during his time at the Catalan club, winning numerous major trophies before moving to Paris Saint Germain in 2021.
He currently plays for Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.
The Princess of Asturias Foundation announced Messi as the winner of its 2026 Sports Award on June 3.
The jury recognised his extraordinary football career, consistency, humility, exemplary behaviour on the pitch and commitment to teamwork.
But it is not just about his footballing achievements.
The organisers also highlighted Messi's charitable work, particularly his efforts to improve access to education and healthcare for disadvantaged children.
For Messi, the recognition is particularly special because Spain is where he spent most of his professional career and established himself as one of football's greatest players.
For those unfamiliar with the award, the Princess of Asturias Awards are among Spain's most prestigious honours, recognising outstanding contributions in sports, science, literature, arts and other fields.
Established in 1981, the awards introduced a Sports category in 1987, with British athlete Sebastian Coe becoming its first recipient.
Over the years, sporting legends including Michael Schumacher, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Iker Casillas and Xavi Hernández have received the honour.
Unlike the Ballon d'Or, which primarily recognises footballing excellence, the Princess of Asturias Award for Sports celebrates an athlete's wider contribution to sport and society.
And there is a substantial prize attached to the recognition.
Messi will receive a sculpture designed by Spanish artist Joan Miró, a diploma, an insignia and €50,000 in prize money.
For Messi, it is another memorable return to a country where he enjoyed some of the greatest moments of his career.
And judging by the reception in Oviedo, Spain's love for the Argentine superstar remains as strong as ever.