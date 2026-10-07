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Argentina fans bring real GOAT in No. 10 for Messi's farewell

Messi's farewell match sees emotional tributes and a literal GOAT

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Shamseer Mohammed, Staff Writer
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Argentina fans brought an actual goat wearing Messi’s No. 10 shirt ahead of his farewell match.
Argentina fans brought an actual goat wearing Messi’s No. 10 shirt ahead of his farewell match.
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Lionel Messi’s final match for Argentina was always going to be emotional.

But some fans found a brilliant way to make their feelings clear even before kick off.

Ahead of Argentina’s farewell match against Benin at the Monumental in Buenos Aires, supporters were spotted outside the stadium with an actual goat wearing Argentina colours.

Yes, a real goat.

The message was obvious.

For millions of fans, Messi is the GOAT, the Greatest Of All Time. So on the night of his final international appearance, some Argentina supporters decided to take the famous football debate quite literally.

And Messi gave them one final reminder of why they feel that way.

The 39 year old scored once and provided two assists as Argentina beat Benin 3 nil. He set up Nicolas Otamendi from a corner before assisting Nico Paz, one of the most exciting players of Argentina’s next generation. Messi then scored from the penalty spot for his 126th and final international goal.

It was the perfect ending to a remarkable international career.

Messi leaves Argentina after 208 appearances, 126 goals and 70 assists, having won the 2022 World Cup, Copa America in 2021 and 2024 and the 2022 Finalissima.

More than 85,000 fans packed the Monumental for his farewell, with tributes continuing throughout an emotional night that ended with Messi in tears and a spectacular drone show above the stadium.

There were plenty of beautiful tributes.

But the sight of an actual goat in Argentina colours might have been one of the simplest and funniest of them all.

For years, football fans have argued over who deserves to be called the GOAT. On Messi’s final night for Argentina, some supporters simply brought one wearing his No. 10 shirt.

Shamseer Mohammed
Shamseer MohammedStaff Writer
From code to kick-off: Gulf News’ Mohammed Shamsheer spends his weekdays in DevOps and weekends watching football — a proud Chelsea supporter through and through.
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