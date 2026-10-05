Lionel Messi arrives ahead of his final appearance for Argentina

On Tuesday, the legendary No. 10 is set to wear the Argentina jersey for the last time
Argentina superstar Lionel Messi has arrived in his homeland ahead of what is expected to be his final appearance for the national team at the Monumental in Buenos Aires.
On Tuesday, the legendary No. 10 is set to wear the Argentina jersey for the last time at the iconic stadium. Following the match, Messi will be able to turn his full attention to Inter Miami, where he is under contract through 2029.
The occasion promises to be an emotional one for Messi and the entire Argentina squad. The world champions enter the match on the back of emphatic victories over Bolivia and Burkina Faso, showing plenty of promise as they begin preparing for life beyond their captain.
“I imagine Tuesday’s game will be very emotional for everyone, including Leo. It will be an unforgettable day,” Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni said after the team’s 7-0 victory over Burkina Faso. “It will be his day, and also that of his teammates, who helped give him his greatest joy in soccer. I’m grateful to be able to experience it.”
Messi is expected to have travelled from Rosario to Buenos Aires on Sunday, October 4. Reports indicate that he will join his teammates for an asado on Sunday evening before taking part in his first training session with the squad on Monday.
While Cristiano Ronaldo recently left Portugal’s camp following tensions with coach Jorge Jesus, Argentina’s preparations have taken on a very different tone. The squad is focused on celebrating Messi’s extraordinary international career, with his teammates determined to be part of the occasion.
“Every player wants to be there, so I’m happy,” said 22-year-old fullback Agustin Giay. “Tuesday will be a very special, emotional night. Messi deserves everything. He has given us so much joy.”
Argentina striker Lautaro Martínez is also expecting an emotional farewell for his captain and longtime teammate.
“Tuesday’s game will surely be full of emotion. It will be very special and important,” Martínez said. “Hopefully we won’t cry too much.”