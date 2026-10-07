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Enzo Fernandez fights back tears as Argentina bids Lionel Messi goodbye

Tears flow as Enzo Fernandez and fans honor Messi's final Argentina match

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
2 MIN READ
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Enzo Fernandez and Lionel Messi
Enzo Fernandez and Lionel Messi
TYC Sports, DAZN and AFP

Dubai: Lionel Messi’s final appearance for Argentina turned into an emotional farewell as the World Cup winner helped his team beat Benin 3-0 at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires.

Messi delivered the perfect final performance, providing two assists before scoring from the penalty spot in the 71st minute. The goal was his 126th for Argentina and came in his 208th and final international appearance.

But the football quickly became secondary as emotions took over inside the stadium.

One of the most striking moments came when the cameras turned to Enzo Fernandez during the tributes post-game. The Manchester City midfielder was visibly crying as the reality of Messi’s international farewell appeared to sink in.

The emotional scenes continued, when Messi’s eldest son Thiago joined his father. The two shared a long embrace along with Antonella Roccuzzo, adding another personal moment to an already emotional night for the Argentina family. Fans across the Monumental Stadium were visibly crying while the coach Lionel Scaloni fought back tears.

Messi himself managed to remain composed for much of his farewell speech, thanking the supporters and reflecting on more than two decades with the national team. Yet his emotions had been visible long before he addressed the crowd.

Cameras had earlier captured Messi wiping away tears as the Argentina team bus travelled towards the stadium, with thousands of supporters lining the route. He also struggled to contain his emotions during the national anthem before kick-off.

After the final whistle, Messi was surrounded by teammates and opponents as the Monumental gave its captain a final ovation. A drone tribute was also organized for the 39-year-old's final match.

For Argentina, it was the end of an era. For Messi, it was an emotional goodbye to the shirt he wore for 21 years.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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Lionel MessiArgentina national football team

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