Is Messi on track to win ninth Ballon d’Or?

Dubai: Lionel Messi has defined the odds once again with a World Cup campaign at the age of 39 which has blown away football fans across the world.

In a tournament which saw him become the greatest goalscorer in world cup history, Messi is also leading the Golden Boot race.

Despite spending the past few years in MLS, a competition often viewed as being below the elite level of Europe's top leagues, Messi has once again shown that he can still perform on football's biggest stage.

His performances have silenced any lingering doubts about whether he can still compete at the highest level, with many now wondering if another remarkable World Cup campaign could put him back in contention for the Ballon d'Or.

As a result, another World Cup triumph with Argentina would likely be essential if Messi is to have a realistic chance of claiming the award.

Harry Kane – Despite being knocked out at the hands of Messi and Argentina, the Bayern Munich forward has still had an incredible season. Sixty-one goals across all competitions is the highest total recorded by any player since the remarkable peak years of Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The striker has been the driving force behind the Bayern’s success, leading them to a domestic double while claiming a second European Golden Shoe. He rounded off a memorable campaign in style by scoring a hat-trick in the DFB-Pokal final.

Micheal Olise – The Frenchman produced Ballon d'Or-worthy form during the second half of the season, playing a key role in Bayern Munich's run to the Champions League semi-finals with a series of outstanding performances, including against Real Madrid.

He also helped Bayern win the Bundesliga, finishing the 2025-26 campaign with 22 goals and an incredible 31 assists in 52 appearances, a return that comfortably surpassed France team-mate Kylian Mbappé's season.

Ousmane Dembele - The reigning Ballon d'Or winner endured an injury-disrupted and largely underwhelming first half of the season, but his form improved dramatically as the campaign progressed.

Dembele scored crucial goals during the Champions League knockout stages, including a composed penalty in the final, and also enjoyed a solid World Cup. However, France's semi-final exit has likely ended his hopes of retaining the Ballon d'Or.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.