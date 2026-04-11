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Dubai unifies real estate and residency services under one system

Single system aims to speed up processes and boost investor confidence

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Unified system to deliver faster services and better coordination.
Unified system to deliver faster services and better coordination.
AFP

Dubai: The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), and the Dubai Land Department have signed a memorandum of understanding to bring real estate and residency services under one system.

The agreement, signed by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri and Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, aims to simplify procedures and improve the overall experience for residents, investors and property owners.

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Bringing services under one roof

The deal will see three key services — Golden Residency, Retiree Residency and Property Residency — integrated into GDRFA Dubai’s system. This means applicants will be able to complete their requests through a single cannel instead of dealing with multiple authorities.

Officials said the move will cut waiting times, improve coordination and allow faster decision-making. It will also support better data sharing between the two entities, helping create a smoother and more reliable process.

The initiative is part of a wider push to make government services more connected and easier to access, especially as demand grows in Dubai’s real estate sector.

Focus on investors and residents

Authorities believe the step will strengthen trust in Dubai’s property market and make it more attractive for investors. By linking residency options with real estate ownership, the city aims to offer greater stability and long-term value to those choosing to live and work here.

Al Marri said the agreement reflects GDRFA Dubai’s focus on placing customers at the centre of services while improving quality of life. He also highlighted the role of the Dubai Land Department in adopting digital tools and automating services, which helped make this collaboration possible.

Bu Shehab described the agreement as a key step towards closer cooperation between government bodies. He said it would improve efficiency and raise service standards across the real estate sector.

Supporting Dubai’s growth plans

The partnership is also aligned with Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to expand the emirate’s economy and position it among the world’s top cities.

By connecting property and residency services, officials hope to create a more flexible and responsive system that supports economic growth. The move is expected to attract more investment, strengthen market stability and improve everyday life for residents.

Dubai continues to invest in digital solutions and closer coordination between government entities, as it works to keep pace with rapid changes and maintain its appeal as a global hub for living and business.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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Dubai propertyGDRFA

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