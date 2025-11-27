New GDRFA–DIFC agreement to simplify investor processes

Major General Khalaf Ahmed Al Ghaith affirmed that the agreement reflects GDRFA Dubai’s keenness to strengthen institutional cooperation in ways that serve the public interest and contribute to improving the level of services offered to investors and clients. He said “We look forward to a fruitful partnership with DIFC through the development of joint initiatives, facilitation of procedures, and exchange of expertise, all of which will support operational efficiency and reinforce Dubai’s position as a leader in innovative government services.”