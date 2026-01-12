GOLD/FOREX
UAE launches digital platform to centralise federal real estate assets

Ministry creates electronic registry to automate property management, improve oversight

Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
WAM

Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Finance said on Monday it has launched a new digital system to centralise and manage data on federal government real estate, part of a broader effort to modernise public asset management and strengthen governance.

The platform, called the Federal Government Real Estate Assets Platform, will serve as a unified electronic registry for all federally owned real estate. It is designed to document, update and classify property data, and to link real estate assets with financial and operational systems across the federal government.

The ministry said the launch fulfils the requirements of Article 18 of Federal Decree-Law No. 35 of 2023 on Union-Owned Properties, which mandates the creation of a federal electronic registry for government real estate.

The announcement was made at an event in Dubai attended by Younis Haji AlKhoori, undersecretary at the Ministry of Finance, and Mariam Mohamed Al Amiri, assistant undersecretary for the Government Financial Management Sector, along with representatives from federal entities and technology specialists.

Digital overhaul

AlKhoori said the platform aims to strengthen regulation, governance and oversight of federal real estate, and to support the government’s digital transformation agenda by automating asset-related processes and improving the quality of data used in policy and planning.

The system allows federal entities to register and update property information under standardised classifications, manage leasable spaces and submit real estate-related requests through automated workflows. These include inspections, transfers, sales, demolitions and changes to property structures.

The ministry said the platform integrates with other federal systems to keep asset records up to date. It also generates reports and performance indicators to support evidence-based decision-making.

Financial data

Al Amiri said the platform was developed to unify real estate data across federal bodies and link it directly to financial and operational procedures, with the aim of improving planning, expenditure control and transparency.

The platform records both financial and non-financial data, including property values, depreciation, operating costs, location, condition and technical specifications. It also stores related digital documents such as architectural plans, site maps and contracts.

The system introduces a four-tier classification structure covering sites, buildings, floors and individual units, standardising how federal real estate is recorded and enabling faster retrieval of information.

Automated services

The ministry said the move replaces paper-based procedures with a centralised digital framework that supports real-time tracking, automated approvals and structured lease management, including contract creation, amendments and terminations.

Officials said the platform is intended to improve the efficiency of federal real estate use, strengthen governance and support long-term planning of government-owned property.

Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
