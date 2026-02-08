Dubai: Buying off-plan property has become one of the most popular ways to enter Dubai’s housing market , appealing to first-time buyers, long-term residents and investors looking to spread payments over several years. The model offers lower entry prices, flexible payment plans and the potential for capital appreciation before handover. It also comes with commitments that differ sharply from buying a ready home, especially around cash flow, timelines and financing.

Additional charges can also apply. Eddy Nemri, Vice President of Sales at Object 1, said buyers should expect trustee or administrative fees depending on the project. “These usually range from around Dh580 to Dh4,000,” he said, adding that Oqood registration is required for off-plan transactions and is often included within developer fees, though it can sometimes appear as a separate line item.

Amany Rajab, Senior Research Manager at Arada, said buyers should treat this cost as non-negotiable and plan for it early. “The DLD fee is a standard requirement on off-plan purchases and is usually settled when the SPA is signed,” she said. “It should be factored into the total cost from the outset, alongside the booking amount.”

With more than 160,000 units launched in Dubai last year, according to Arada Research, the off-plan market has expanded rapidly, giving buyers unprecedented choice. That scale has also made due diligence more important than ever, since price alone is no longer a reliable signal of value.

Payment plans shape affordability more than headline prices. Rajab said Arada Research has seen strong demand for 50/50 and 60/40 structures, where most payments are made during construction and the balance is settled at handover. “Post-handover payment plans are becoming less common,” she said, reflecting high absorption and developer confidence.

Nemri said mortgage pre-approval becomes relevant only when a buyer plans to borrow, typically closer to completion. “Pre-approval generally takes three to seven working days and is valid for 60 to 90 days,” he said. Many buyers reserve early and arrange financing later, though that approach assumes income and credit profiles remain stable.

For end users, the most demanding phase is the construction period, when rent and instalments overlap. Rajab said UAE residents typically allocate around 30% of income to housing, though off-plan buyers must cover both commitments from personal funds, since mortgages are generally available only after completion.

Nemri said buyer-friendly structures still exist, especially in competitive launches. “Payment plans such as 60/40 or 70/30, with lower initial down payments and construction-linked milestones, tend to reduce financial pressure.” He added that post-handover plans, when offered, allow investors to start generating rental income before completing all payments.

“After handover, owners begin paying service charges and taking care of their property, which is why understanding these ongoing commitments is just as important as the purchase itself,” he added. “This process ensures that ownership is secure, transparent, and predictable, giving buyers confidence in their investment from start to finish.”

Once the Sales & Purchase Agreement is signed, buyers follow the developer’s payment schedule, with all funds held securely in a RERA-regulated escrow account to provide protection throughout construction. Podkopaev said, “As the project nears completion, the final payment is made, the title deed is registered with the DLD, and any mortgage funds are released by the bank.

When it comes to choosing where to buy, Rajab said developer reputation matters as much as location. “Quality and timely delivery are critical,” she said, adding that buyers should also consider well-performing communities beyond Dubai.

