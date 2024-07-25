Regarding buying an off-plan property, there are no specific legal procedures to be taken, but it is better to keep some things in mind. In the first place, it is better to select a property located in a freehold area to legally secure your investment. Doing a background check on the developer is essential, as you will be investing your money in the developer’s project. So check the track record, financial stability and previous projects to get an idea of the work quality and delivery timeframes, the escrow account, etc. It is advised to personally visit the property site after selecting the investment project. Understanding the area and layout of the property unit will be made easier by physically seeing the property.