2026 could be the year you secure the home you’ve been waiting for

This is the year you stop paying rent and start building wealth
If not now, then when will you buy your dream home? One of the biggest challenges buyers face today is navigating Dubai’s vast real estate market. With more than 2,000+ developers registered with DLD and over 30,000+ brokers operating in Dubai — numbers expected to double in the next three years — buyers often struggle to identify the right developer, agency, or adviser.
This confusion mainly comes from a lack of clarity about the buyer’s true purpose. When you clearly define whether you are buying for investment or personal use, the decision becomes much easier.
If you’re buying for investment, the location is the most important factor — even if you choose a Tier 2 developer ranked beyond the top 100.
If you’re buying for your own use, the location becomes less critical. Any well-built community or reputable developer works fine, because your primary goal is to stop paying rent.
Many people fail to realise that rent is one of the biggest monthly expenses for a family, yet no one teaches us how to reduce it. We try to save Dh6 on a Salik toll or Dh50 on Netflix, while ignoring the major expense we pay every month: rent.
Everyone wishes to own a home, but few take the steps to achieve it. In reality, buying your dream home in the UAE is far easier than most people think. If you feel you cannot afford a home in the UAE — where banks offer strong support, developers provide flexible payment plans, and options start as low as Dh490,000 with rental returns of Dh75,000 annually — then owning property elsewhere in the world becomes even more difficult.
Understanding your Debt Burden Ratio (DBR) or obtaining a bank pre-approval gives you a clear picture of what mortgage amount you can comfortably manage. This helps you stay within a realistic budget and choose the best payment plan from the most suitable developer.
Many people fail to realise that rent is one of the biggest monthly expenses for a family, yet no one teaches us how to reduce it. We try to save Dh6 on a Salik toll or Dh50 on Netflix, while ignoring the major expense we pay every month: rent.Sukesh Govindan, CEO of TENX Properties LLC
The presence of escrow accounts adds tremendous confidence for investors, ensuring transparency from day one. Meanwhile, the REST app allows buyers to track the progress of their project in real time. Developers are now competing to deliver better-quality, sustainable, internationally compliant homes — and many are offering innovative payment structures, including zero per cent down payment options. Some even provide up to 40 per cent discounts for buyers who pay the full value upfront.
When buying in a community, service charges help maintain shared amenities, common areas, and overall upkeep — whether it's an apartment, townhouse, or villa. However, a growing trend among serious investors is to buy land and build their own villas, allowing them to avoid service charges entirely. With the rise of reliable contracting companies in recent years, this option has become more popular and cost-effective.
If you’re seeking exceptional capital appreciation, beachfront properties are among the strongest choices. Historically, natural beach locations have consistently delivered high ROI. Although these properties often come with higher service charges, the returns — especially when rented through holiday home platforms — remain highly attractive, often yielding strong profits in a short period.
It’s also crucial to stay updated with developers, as many offer special promotions such as discounts or DLD fee waivers, along with extended post-handover payment plans that make owning your dream home even more accessible.
— The writer is the CEO of TENX Properties LLC
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.