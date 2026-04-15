Ask Gulf News: How to close a UAE bank account

Explained: Process, required documents, timelines and fees for closing a UAE bank account
Dubai: Relocating from the UAE involves a long checklist, and closing your local bank account is one of the most important items on it.
Unlike some administrative tasks that can be handled remotely or left until the last minute, bank account closure often requires in-person visits, document preparation, and clearance of any outstanding liabilities - all of which take time.
Starting this process early gives you space to address any complications without the pressure of an imminent departure date.
Banks in the UAE will not process an account closure request if there are any unresolved financial obligations. Before approaching your bank, ensure all of the following are fully settled:
Your account balance is at zero or in credit
All loans are fully repaid
Credit cards and overdraft facilities are cleared and closed
Any pending fees or charges have been paid
Check your account for any recurring transactions or connected services. These will need to be cancelled or moved to another account before closure to avoid missed payments:
Salary transfers from your employer
Direct debits for rent, utilities, or subscriptions
Standing payment instructions
If funds remain in your account, transfer them to another bank or withdraw them in cash before proceeding.
Once your account is clear, you can initiate the closure. Most banks accept requests through one of the following channels:
In-person at a branch (generally the fastest and most reliable option)
Via online or mobile banking, where available
Some banks - including Emirates NBD and ADCB, allow closure requests through their apps, but may still require a branch visit if original documents need to be submitted.
If you are leaving the UAE, it is advisable to request a bank clearance letter or account closure confirmation in writing.
For individual account holders, the standard requirements are:
Standard documents
Emirates ID (original)
Passport copy (with valid visa, if applicable)
Completed account closure form (provided at the branch)
Items to return
Debit card
Cheque book (all unused leaves must be returned)
Additional requirements (if applicable)
Zero balance confirmation showing the account has been cleared
No-liability confirmation if loans or credit cards were previously held
Power of attorney, if someone else is managing the closure on your behalf
Processing times vary between banks and depend on how straightforward your account is. In general:
Simple accounts with no outstanding liabilities may be closed the same day
More complex accounts can take up to a few working days
Once the closure is processed, you will receive a confirmation via SMS or email. Keep this record in case it is needed for future reference.
Closing a UAE bank account typically costs between Dh100 and Dh105 (including VAT) if done within six to 12 months of opening, after that, closure is usually free. Note that if your balance drops below the required minimum before the account is officially closed, monthly charges of Dh25 to Dh100 may still apply in the interim.
Active credit cards - An account cannot be closed while a linked credit card remains open. The card must be fully settled and cancelled first.
Minimum balance fees accruing - Once your balance drops below the required minimum, monthly charges begin. These will continue until the closure is processed, so act promptly once you have initiated the request.
Timing around end-of-service payments - If you are leaving the UAE or changing jobs, wait until all end-of-service dues and final salary payments have cleared before closing your account.
Skipping the clearance letter - If you need proof of account closure for visa cancellation or an employer, request the letter explicitly, it is not always issued automatically.
Note: The information in this article is intended as a general guide only. Bank processes, required documents, and applicable fees vary between institutions across the UAE. Always check directly with your bank for the most accurate and up-to-date guidance before closing your account.