UAE students: How to get your first bank account and start saving fast

Dubai: Managing money is one of the first steps toward financial independence for students in the UAE. Whether you’re receiving your first stipend, allowance, or part-time income, having a dedicated student bank account can make budgeting easier and safer. From zero-fee accounts to digital banking perks, UAE banks offer several tailored options to help young adults take control of their finances.
To open a student bank account in the UAE, applicants are required to provide a few essential documents to verify their identity and enrollment status.
These typically include a copy of your passport, Emirates ID, and residency visa stamped on your passport. You’ll also need to submit proof of enrollment, such as your university or school ID card or an official letter of enrollment from your educational institution.
For students under 18, additional documentation from a legal guardian or custodian, including their valid passport and Emirates ID is required.
Most banks also ask for one recent passport-size photo to complete the application process. These requirements ensure that the account is opened securely and that the applicant is eligible for student-specific banking benefits.
Here is a list of 5 bank accounts that offer student banking services:
Free Account
No minimum balance
Free ISIC Prepaid Card
Unlimited Cash Withdrawals
24 Banking Services
Students who are 13 years and above
UAE National and resident
No Minimum Balance
Free Youth Go4it Debit card that can also be used as a RTA Nol card
Earn interest on your savings
Free international and local transfers through mobile banking
Anyone between 18 to 25 years of age
No minimum balance, fees or charges
Free cheque book
Free remittances to Pakistan and India
Free debit card
Available through mobile banking only
Minimum 18 years of age
No minimum balance
Fully digital
Parental controls for spending limits
Customisable debit cards
From age 8 to 18
No minimum balance fee
Mobile banking app
Free debit card
Dh100 Birthday reward
The parent must be an existing Emirates Islamic customer
The account must be opened by child’s legal guardian only
Account can be opened through EI + Mobile app. However, if the account is being opened by a legal female guardian, it must be done at a branch.
Child should be under 18 years old
Child should have a valid Emirates ID and passport
