UAE students: How to get your first bank account and start saving fast

Find out which UAE banks offer easy, zero-fee accounts designed just for students

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
UAE public school students

Dubai: Managing money is one of the first steps toward financial independence for students in the UAE. Whether you’re receiving your first stipend, allowance, or part-time income, having a dedicated student bank account can make budgeting easier and safer. From zero-fee accounts to digital banking perks, UAE banks offer several tailored options to help young adults take control of their finances.

Must-needed documents

To open a student bank account in the UAE, applicants are required to provide a few essential documents to verify their identity and enrollment status.

These typically include a copy of your passportEmirates ID, and residency visa stamped on your passport. You’ll also need to submit proof of enrollment, such as your university or school ID card or an official letter of enrollment from your educational institution.

For students under 18, additional documentation from a legal guardian or custodian, including their valid passport and Emirates ID is required.

Most banks also ask for one recent passport-size photo to complete the application process. These requirements ensure that the account is opened securely and that the applicant is eligible for student-specific banking benefits.

Here is a list of 5 bank accounts that offer student banking services:

ADIB Student Savings Account

Perks:

  • Free Account

  • No minimum balance

  • Free ISIC Prepaid Card

  • Unlimited Cash Withdrawals

  • 24 Banking Services

Eligibility:

  • Students who are 13 years and above

  • UAE National and resident

Emirates NBD Youth Package

Perks:

  • No Minimum Balance

  • Free Youth Go4it Debit card that can also be used as a RTA Nol card

  • Earn interest on your savings

  • Free international and local transfers through mobile banking

Eligibility:

Anyone between 18 to 25 years of age

Sharjah Islamic Bank Digital Account

Perks:

  • No minimum balance, fees or charges

  • Free cheque book

  • Free remittances to Pakistan and India

  • Free debit card

  • Available through mobile banking only

Eligibility:

Minimum 18 years of age

Liv Lite

Perks:

  • No minimum balance

  • Fully digital

  • Parental controls for spending limits

  • Customisable debit cards

Eligibility:

From age 8 to 18

Emirates Islamic Bank Alpha Youth Account

Perks:

  • No minimum balance fee

  • Mobile banking app

  • Free debit card

  • Dh100 Birthday reward

Eligibility:

  • The parent must be an existing Emirates Islamic customer 

  • The account must be opened by child’s legal guardian only

  • Account can be opened through EI + Mobile app. However, if the account is being opened by a legal female guardian, it must be done at a branch. 

  • Child should be under 18 years old

  • Child should have a valid Emirates ID and passport

