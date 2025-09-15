How to open a joint bank account in the UAE

Explained: Eligibility, documents and key requirements for joint accounts in UAE
Dubai: Whether you're looking to manage household expenses, save for future plans, or simply share financial responsibilities with a partner or family member, opening a joint bank account in the UAE is a practical solution.
The process is relatively simple, but with a range of account types, documentation requirements, and varying fees across different banks, it’s important to understand what’s involved before you start.
Choose a bank
Research banks and select one that meets your needs in terms of fees, services, ATM access, and online banking facilities. Some well-known banks offering joint accounts include:
Emirates NBD
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB)
Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB)
Mashreq Bank
First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)
Decide on the type of joint account
There are two primary types of joint bank accounts:
Joint Account with ‘Either or Survivor’ - Either account holder can perform transactions independently. If one account holder passes away, the surviving holder continues to have access to the account.
Joint Account with ‘Both to Sign’ - Both account holders must sign off on any transaction or account change, providing more control over the account's use.
Documents
At a minimum, you will need the following documents:
Original Passports: For both account holders.
Emirates ID Cards: For UAE residents.
UAE Residence Visas: For non-GCC nationals.
Proof of Residence in the UAE: This could be a utility bill, rental agreement, title deed, or an employment letter.
Additionally, if your chosen account has a minimum salary requirement, at least one account holder will need to provide one of the following:
Trade Licence: If self-employed.
Salary Certificate: If employed in the government or public sector.
Salary Transfer Letter: If employed by a private company.
Banking fees
Be mindful of any charges associated with joint accounts, including maintenance fees and ATM withdrawal charges. While fees vary by bank, it’s essential to confirm all costs upfront.
Joint accounts can be created from new savings or current accounts, or you can convert an existing individual account into a joint one. The operation type will depend on whether the account is set up as Singly Operated (where either account holder can access the account independently) or Jointly Operated (where both account holders must sign for transactions).
Eligibility criteria
To open a joint bank account in the UAE, both applicants must:
Be 18 years or older.
Be UAE residents. (Non-residents may face additional requirements.)
After deciding on the bank and ensuring you have the necessary documents, both account holders must visit the bank branch together to complete the account-opening process.
Although some banks allow you to initiate the process online, the final verification and submission of original documents will usually require an in-person visit.
Access to account
Both account holders are equally responsible for any debts or liabilities associated with the account. It’s important to clarify how both account holders can manage and access the account, especially if the account is set to be ‘Jointly Operated’.
Many banks in the UAE offer mobile apps and online banking platforms, which you can use to manage your joint account. Ensure that both account holders are registered for online banking if you intend to access the account remotely.
Make sure to decide if you want an account that can be operated singly or jointly. If it's jointly operated, both account holders must sign off on transactions. Some accounts may require a minimum monthly salary to be paid into the account. Check with the bank for any specific income requirements.
This guide is intended for informational purposes only. Since different banks in the UAE have their own specific fees, requirements, and policies, and these may change over time, it’s always best to check the latest details directly with your bank before proceeding.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox