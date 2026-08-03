Protecting future cash flows during uncertainty: why trade credit insurance matters

With their receivables protected, companies can offer competitive payment terms and grow
Every business owner knows the feeling: a big order comes in, the deal is signed, everyone celebrates. But there’s a question few people ask out loud; will the customer actually pay? Across the Gulf, that question is becoming harder to ignore. In uncertain times, protecting the collectability of future cash flows is critical, as businesses must continue funding their day-to-day operations regardless of whether customers pay on time.
Picture a mid-sized supplier: materials, pharmaceuticals, FMCG, industrial parts, it does not matter which. They land a major client, extend generous credit terms to win the business, and deliver. Weeks later, that client goes under, or simply stops paying. One bad debt like that can wipe out the profit from dozens of successful deals. For smaller companies, it can trigger a chain reaction: suppliers go unpaid, staff costs get squeezed, growth plans stall. This is the risk hiding behind almost every credit sale, and in today’s environment, volatile commodity prices, supply chain shocks, rising financing costs, and regional political tension, that risk is growing.
As a business executive, I put it simply: profit on paper means nothing if the cash does not show up on time. Businesses can look healthy on their books while quietly running out of runway because unpaid invoices don’t pay salaries or suppliers. Cash is king! This is where trade credit insurance comes in.
It protects businesses when a customer cannot or will not pay, whether that’s insolvency, a payment default, or disruption from political instability, or conflict.Hammad Khan, Interim CEO and CFO of Sukoon
The biggest misconception about trade credit insurance cover is that it only pays out after something goes wrong. In practice, its real value is helping companies mitigate losses. Providers continuously monitor buyers, flag early warning signs, and give businesses the credit intelligence such as data, global insights, sector expertise, and risk assessment capabilities to make smarter decisions before they extend terms - not after they have been burned. That insight also opens doors. Companies with stronger visibility into customer risk are more willing to offer competitive credit terms, raise credit limits for trusted clients, and expand into new markets with confidence.
Sukoon Insurance, in partnership with global trade credit specialist Coface, combines deep local market expertise with international credit intelligence, helping businesses make more informed decisions on customers and markets, giving businesses a sharper, earlier read on which customers and markets are lower risk profiles.
In uncertain markets, customers demand more credit while businesses become more cautious. Trade credit insurance gives companies the confidence to continue offering competitive payment terms, win new customers, enter new markets, and pursue larger contracts, knowing their receivables are protected. Rather than slowing growth, it enables businesses to turn uncertainty into a competitive advantage. There is a side benefit many businesses overlook: insured receivables are viewed more favourably by banks and lenders, improving access to working capital and invoice financing. That can translate into easier access to working capital and invoice financing, liquidity that growing companies can reinvest straight back into expansion. During periods of uncertainty, the greater concern is the collectability of future cash flows from sales that have already been delivered, as organisations must continue to cover their ongoing operating costs.
Trade credit insurance is increasingly being viewed not just as an insurance product but as part of a broader strategy for managing risk and supporting sustainable growth. Businesses that effectively manage credit risk are better equipped to strengthen cash flows, improve financing capacity and pursue new opportunities with greater confidence. In an environment defined by uncertainty, the ability to protect receivables, manage geopolitical risks - including political violence - and ensure timely conversion of receivables into cash can make a meaningful difference to long-term success.
Trade credit Insurance is no longer a defensive tool; it is an enabler of growth. For ambitious GCC companies, it provides the confidence to extend credit, grow sales, enter new markets, secure financing, and pursue opportunities while protecting cash flow in an increasingly uncertain world.
The features and benefits described in this article are of a general nature and are provided for informational purposes only. Trade credit insurance coverage is subject to underwriting acceptance, policy terms, conditions, exclusions, and applicable regulatory requirements.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.