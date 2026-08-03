Protecting future cash flows during uncertainty: why trade credit insurance matters

Trade credit insurance is not just insurance, it’s intelligence

The biggest misconception about trade credit insurance cover is that it only pays out after something goes wrong. In practice, its real value is helping companies mitigate losses. Providers continuously monitor buyers, flag early warning signs, and give businesses the credit intelligence such as data, global insights, sector expertise, and risk assessment capabilities to make smarter decisions before they extend terms - not after they have been burned. That insight also opens doors. Companies with stronger visibility into customer risk are more willing to offer competitive credit terms, raise credit limits for trusted clients, and expand into new markets with confidence.

Sukoon Insurance, in partnership with global trade credit specialist Coface, combines deep local market expertise with international credit intelligence, helping businesses make more informed decisions on customers and markets, giving businesses a sharper, earlier read on which customers and markets are lower risk profiles.

Trade credit insurance drives sales growth in uncertain times

In uncertain markets, customers demand more credit while businesses become more cautious. Trade credit insurance gives companies the confidence to continue offering competitive payment terms, win new customers, enter new markets, and pursue larger contracts, knowing their receivables are protected. Rather than slowing growth, it enables businesses to turn uncertainty into a competitive advantage. There is a side benefit many businesses overlook: insured receivables are viewed more favourably by banks and lenders, improving access to working capital and invoice financing. That can translate into easier access to working capital and invoice financing, liquidity that growing companies can reinvest straight back into expansion. During periods of uncertainty, the greater concern is the collectability of future cash flows from sales that have already been delivered, as organisations must continue to cover their ongoing operating costs.

The bottom line

Trade credit insurance is increasingly being viewed not just as an insurance product but as part of a broader strategy for managing risk and supporting sustainable growth. Businesses that effectively manage credit risk are better equipped to strengthen cash flows, improve financing capacity and pursue new opportunities with greater confidence. In an environment defined by uncertainty, the ability to protect receivables, manage geopolitical risks - including political violence - and ensure timely conversion of receivables into cash can make a meaningful difference to long-term success.

Trade credit Insurance is no longer a defensive tool; it is an enabler of growth. For ambitious GCC companies, it provides the confidence to extend credit, grow sales, enter new markets, secure financing, and pursue opportunities while protecting cash flow in an increasingly uncertain world.

The features and benefits described in this article are of a general nature and are provided for informational purposes only. Trade credit insurance coverage is subject to underwriting acceptance, policy terms, conditions, exclusions, and applicable regulatory requirements.