Dubai launches Civility Committee to achieve vision of world-class city

The initiative follows directives from Sheikh Mohammed during the Leadership Forum

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
New Civility Committee formed to elevate Dubai's global standing
WAM
Dubai has announced the creation of a new Civility Committee, tasked with realising the leadership’s vision of making the emirate the best, most beautiful, most refined, and most civilised city in the world.

The initiative follows directives from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who set out this goal during the Mohammed bin Rashid Leadership Forum.

The announcement was made by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, via his official social media accounts.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s vision is clear: Dubai must be the best, the most beautiful, the most refined, and the most civilised city in the world.”

Leadership team

The committee will be chaired by Mohammed Al Gergawi, with Mattar Al Tayer as Deputy Chair. Other members include Abdulla Al Basti, Omar Al Olama, Abdullah Al Marri, Helal Al Marri, and Marwan bin Ghalita.

Sheikh Hamdan added: “Our mandate is clear: to present to the world the most refined modern-day experience — a living model of progress, values, and human dignity.”

Related Topics:
DubaiSheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed

