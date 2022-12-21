Dubai: The Supreme Committee for Strategic Planning and Corporate Transformation at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) chaired by Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, approved RTA’s Strategic Plan 2023-2030.

The plan is aligned with the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, Dubai Plan 2030, Dubai Government Directives and the UAE Government Vision ‘We the UAE 2031’.

RTA has revamped its mission, corporate values and strategic objectives. The new strategic plan defined RTA’s vision as: ‘The World-leader In Seamless and Sustainable Mobility’ and a mission to provide seamless and safe travel with innovative, sustainable mobility solutions and services to make every journey in Dubai a world-class experience. The Corporate values promote competitiveness, pioneering thinking, teamwork, tolerance, collaboration and pioneering. The new strategy set five key strategic goals: Seamless and Innovative Mobility, Sustainability, Health, Safety and Security, Customer Happiness and Future-Proof Organisation.

Matching Global Trends

Mattar Al Tayer “Revamping RTA’s Strategic Plan is in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council, to focus on envisioning the future, undertaking strategic projects in support of the economy, well-being & happiness of residents and visitors,: said Al Tayer.

“Revising RTA’s Strategic Plan 2023-2030 is also attributed to the local, regional and global developments. It attaches due consideration to the deliverables of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040, Dubai Plan 2030, Dubai Government Directives and the UAE Government Vision, We the UAE 2031,” he commented.

Five goals

RTA’s Strategic Plan 2023-2030 has five objectives. The first is Seamless and Innovative Mobility which aims to facilitate the development of roads and transport systems based on a 20-minute community. This system is linked to world-class transport services, smart mobility solutions and the optimal utilisation of the right-of-way.

The second strategic goal is Sustainability. It involves comprehensive concepts and elements of social, financial and environmental sustainability. It seeks to expedite the migration to zero-emission mobility means by 2050, and promote social responsibility, rendering Dubai a global model in the field of sustainability.

The third strategic goal focuses on health, safety and security. It seeks to promote mobility safety, provide a safe environment for the community, support the integration of mass transit means, ensure safe and smooth mobility, and promote business continuity.

The fourth strategic goal relates to customer happiness to provide integrated, smooth and valuable services, and achieve proactiveness.

The fifth goal of the new strategy relates to a future-proof organisation to build corporate capacities in developing leading R&D and innovation, adopt soft business models, and forge effective partnerships. It also calls for promoting the profile of RTA in digital migration along with connected and instant systems to support the decision-making process based on a scientific and systematic manner.

Top practices