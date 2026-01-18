Dubai unveils ‘Fountains of Mercy’ project to provide water for birds and wildlife

50 solar-powered fountains set for Dubai, reflecting emirate’s green sustainability push
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of the “Fountains of Mercy” project, an initiative that will see 50 dedicated fountains installed across the emirate to provide drinking water for birds and wild animals, reinforcing Dubai’s commitment to environmental sustainability, compassion and the protection of biodiversity.
The project aligns with the values of mercy and generosity championed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and forms part of the objectives of the Dubai Civility Committee tasked with enhancing the aesthetic ambiance and global image of the emirate. Officials said the initiative reflects the emirate’s vision of creating a balanced urban environment that supports wildlife while enhancing quality of life, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.
Under the project, 25 fountains will be installed in urban areas for birds, while another 25 will be placed in desert and rural locations to serve wild animals. The fountains will be built using high-quality, durable materials designed to ensure sustainability, ease of maintenance and long-term use, in line with international environmental best practices.
Dubai Municipality said the project is supported by a charitable endowment from a Dubai-based benefactor, underscoring the values of compassion and giving that continue to shape the emirate’s development model. The partnership reflects the growing integration between humanitarian initiatives and the municipality’s role in safeguarding the environment and protecting wildlife.
The fountains will operate throughout the year, providing a continuous source of water during both the intense summer heat and the cooler winter months. To enhance environmental efficiency, the fountains will be powered by solar energy and will use sustainable operational systems that ensure responsible water use while meeting environmental standards.
Officials said the project complements the broader objectives of the Steering Committee for Preserving the Civilised Image of Dubai, which works to enhance the urban experience and strengthen the emirate’s global standing as a city where development is balanced with aesthetic harmony and cultural values.
The committee relies on a set of indicators to assess the impact of its initiatives, including the visual coherence of the urban landscape, cleanliness standards, the effectiveness of public-order systems, and levels of community behaviour aligned with civic values. Additional indicators focus on tranquillity, quality of life and manifestations of mercy as defining features of Dubai’s urban identity.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox