Dubai unveils ‘Fountains of Mercy’ project to provide water for birds and wildlife

The project aligns with the values of mercy and generosity championed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and forms part of the objectives of the Dubai Civility Committee tasked with enhancing the aesthetic ambiance and global image of the emirate. Officials said the initiative reflects the emirate’s vision of creating a balanced urban environment that supports wildlife while enhancing quality of life, Al Khaleej Arabic daily reported.