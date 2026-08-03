Is Ariana Grande retiring? Here's why she's stepping back after the Eternal Sunshine Tour

The singer is stepping back from public appearances after her tour, not ending her career
Dubai: "Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour," her representative said.
The statement went on: "She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny. This tour has been a beautiful experience for her. She loves her fans and has loved every minute of this tour so much."
Nothing in it specifies what prompted the decision beyond that reference to scrutiny tied to public appearances.
No, and there are three reasons why.
The statement describes a break from public-facing work and appearances. That is press, red carpets, promotional duty and interviews. It is not the same as stopping making things, and her team has not used the language of retirement at any point.
She also has a film out this year. Focker-in-Law, in which she stars opposite Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller, arrives in cinemas on 25 November. Whether she does publicity for it is a separate question, and an interesting one.
And she released her eighth studio album, Petal, at the end of July, which is not the behaviour of someone winding down.
The Sondheim revival is the casualty. She had been due to reunite with her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey in the production.
Beyond that, no other commitments have been publicly cancelled.
Worth remembering when reading today's coverage. When the tour was announced, Grande said it would be her last for a "long time", while stopping short of ruling out future touring, explaining that she had been enjoying other creative work.
She also deliberately made it small by her standards, at 41 dates, against 101 shows on the 2019 Sweetener tour and 88 on the Honeymoon tour in 2015.
So a step back was already part of the plan. What has changed is the framing, and the reason now being given for it.
Grande has been the subject of sustained online commentary about her health and appearance over the past year, which intensified again after the music video for Petal was released.
She has addressed this directly in her work before. On the 2024 track Yes, And?, she sang a line asking people not to comment on her body.
A source close to her described the new album to The Hollywood Reporter as a fight song and an anthem about the love-hate relationship with the public and their toxicity, adding that it is not about a romantic partner or a breakup.
The tour finishes in London on 1 September, after the remaining US dates and a residency run. The break begins after that. No end date has been given, and no return date has been announced for anything other than the November film release.
What we still don't know is whether she will promote Focker-in-Law. Whether the Sondheim exit is permanent or a scheduling matter. Whether "a step back" means months or considerably longer. Her team has not said, and there is no indication they intend to.