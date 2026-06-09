Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater split sparks heated fan reactions: 'So glad it's finally over'

Social media erupts with mixed reactions as breakup news sparks renewed debate online
Dubai: Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have reportedly ended their relationship after nearly three years together, according to multiple entertainment outlets citing insider reports and media sources such as TMZ and PEOPLE. The split, which has not yet been publicly addressed by either party, is described as amicable and was reportedly decided several months ago before becoming public in June 2026.
The pair first met in 2023 while working on the two-part film adaptation of Wicked, where Grande plays Glinda and Slater portrays Boq. Their connection began as a friendship on set and later developed into a romantic relationship following the end of their respective previous marriages.
Throughout their relationship, Grande and Slater largely kept things private despite significant media attention and online speculation. They were occasionally seen together at industry events tied to Wicked promotions, but avoided making frequent public appearances as a couple. Reports suggest that even after going public, they maintained a low-profile approach and often supported each other’s work from behind the scenes.
Sources have emphasised that both remain on good terms and continue to focus on their respective careers, Grande with her ongoing Eternal Sunshine tour and upcoming album Petal.
The relationship initially drew widespread attention in 2023 due to its timing, following both stars’ divorces and their work together on a major studio musical. Despite early controversy and intense online scrutiny, the couple remained together for several years before quietly parting ways in 2026.
Most fans have been supportive while a significant portion of the discussion behind the break up has been critical, with some users questioning the circumstances in which the relationship began and linking it to earlier controversies that had already trended at the time the couple first went public.
Despite renewed online scrutiny, insiders maintain that there is no ongoing conflict between the former couple, and both are currently focused on their respective careers. Grande continues work on her music and upcoming projects, while Slater remains active in theatre and film.