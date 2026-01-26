Did a press tour cost Wicked: For Good its Oscar nods?
DUBAI: The absence of Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo from the 2026 Oscar acting nominations sparked immediate debate and now, according to a cross-section of Academy voters, the reason may have had less to do with Wicked: For Good itself and more to do with everything that surrounded it.
Following the announcement of this year’s nominees, one Oscar voter told NewsNation that the pair’s high-profile press tour played a role in why neither actress ultimately made the cut.
While both Grande and Erivo were widely praised for their performances as Glinda and Elphaba, the voter claimed that their promotional appearances became a distraction, one that reportedly left some voters “unsettled.”
According to the outlet, several voters took issue with what they described as the intense dynamic between the two actresses during press events. One anonymous source suggested that Erivo’s constant presence alongside Grande felt “bizarre,” adding that the behaviour made some people uncomfortable. Another voter alleged that the duo appeared to be “trying to go viral,” shifting attention away from the film and onto their off-screen interactions.
Grande, 32, and Erivo, 39, reprised their roles in the follow-up to 2024’s Wicked, a project that entered awards season with significant expectations. While one voter acknowledged their strong on-screen chemistry, they also pointed out that the characters spent much of the film apart a factor they claimed weakened the overall impact of their performances together.
Much of the criticism reportedly centred on the promotional campaign rather than the performances themselves. One voter told NewsNation they were “completely turned off” by the press tour, arguing that the actresses’ frail appearances overshadowed the film. Another went further, claiming the movie “wasn’t that good” and that Grande and Erivo “sucked the air out of every red carpet,” adding that voters were reluctant to experience a repeat of those moments.
However, the voter comments also ignited a wave of backlash online, particularly on X, where many users criticised the idea that promotional behaviour should influence Oscar voting at all.
One user wrote, “the way this has nothing to do with the acting .. never vote again pls.”
Another added, “so so so incredibly tired of people calling them creepy for having an honest and truthful friendship. we are literally devolving because thinking it’s weird that 2 kind and unproblematic people are very close with one another which is nobody’s business anyways is just insane.”
Others highlighted what they viewed as a double standard within the industry. Many believed they were being unfairly targeted and many a times, male talents get away with far grimmer allegations.
The Daily Mail reported that representatives for The Academy had been contacted for comment, though no response had been issued at the time of publication. Despite missing out on an Oscar nomination, Grande did receive a Golden Globe nod earlier in the season, though she did not take home the award.
As the debate continues, the situation has reignited a familiar awards-season question: when does the spectacle surrounding a film begin to overshadow the work itself and should it?
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox