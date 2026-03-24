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Unveiling the Silent Culprit: How hormonal imbalances impact fertility

Proper evaluation includes cycle-specific labs, thyroid tests, & ovarian reserve markers

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Friday
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Unveiling the Silent Culprit: How hormonal imbalances impact fertility

Infertility is no longer a rare concern. Increasingly, couples are finding it difficult to conceive despite months or even years of trying. While many assume structural or age-related causes, one of the most common yet under-recognised factors is hormonal imbalance.

“Hormones are the foundation of reproductive health,” explains Dr. Ripal Modi, Consultant Obstetrician, Gynaecologist and Fertility Specialist. “Even a small disruption in hormonal balance can affect ovulation, sperm production, and implantation.”

The hormonal link to fertility

Fertility depends on a delicate coordination between multiple hormones. In women, hormones such as follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and luteinising hormone (LH) regulate ovulation, while estrogen and progesterone prepare the uterus for pregnancy. Thyroid hormones and prolactin also influence cycle regularity and reproductive function.

In men, testosterone plays a central role in sperm production, supported by FSH and LH. When these hormones are not in sync, fertility can be compromised, often without obvious symptoms.

Common hormonal disorders

One of the most prevalent conditions is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), which affects ovulation due to hormonal imbalance and insulin resistance. Women with PCOS may experience irregular or absent periods, making conception unpredictable.

Thyroid disorders are another major contributor. Even mild thyroid dysfunction can disrupt menstrual cycles, affect egg quality, and increase the risk of miscarriage.

Elevated prolactin levels, a condition known as hyperprolactinemia, can suppress ovulation entirely. Additionally, premature ovarian insufficiency (POI), where ovarian function declines before age 40, significantly reduces fertility potential.

Hormonal imbalance is not limited to women. In men, low testosterone or disrupted hormone signals can impair sperm production. Importantly, self-medication with testosterone supplements can worsen fertility by shutting down natural hormone production.

Getting the diagnosis right 

According to Dr. Modi, accurate diagnosis requires more than routine testing. “Hormone levels change throughout the cycle, so timing is critical,” she says.

A proper evaluation includes cycle-specific blood tests, thyroid function assessment, and ovarian reserve markers in women. For men, semen analysis combined with hormone testing provides a clearer understanding of reproductive health.

Effective treatments and outcomes

The good news is that hormonal imbalances are often highly treatable. Medications can help induce ovulation, regulate thyroid levels, and correct prolactin imbalances. In men, targeted therapies can restore sperm production in certain cases.

Equally important are lifestyle changes. Maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress, improving sleep, and following a balanced diet can significantly improve hormonal health.

Couples should seek medical advice if they have been trying to conceive for a year (or six months if the woman is over 35), or earlier if there are irregular periods or known hormonal conditions.

“Fertility is not just about the reproductive organs. It is about the entire hormonal system working together,” says Dr. Modi. “With the right diagnosis and personalised care, many couples can achieve successful pregnancy.”

By Dr. Ripal Modi, Specialist in Reproductive Medicine and Infertility

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