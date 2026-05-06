Abu Dhabi-backed horror hit ‘Hokum’ brings desert chills to UAE cinemas this week

At its core, Hokum follows Ohm, a troubled and deeply unlikeable American novelist played by Emmy-nominated actor Adam Scott, who travels to a remote hotel in rural Ireland to scatter his parents’ ashes in the one place they were once truly happy. But what begins as an emotional retreat quickly spirals into psychological terror when he encounters a dead goat in the hotel car park, an unsettling boarded-up honeymoon suite, and whispers of a centuries-old witch believed to be trapped within the property. As Ohm’s grief, loneliness and alcoholism collide with increasingly disturbing events, the film leans heavily into dark humour, eerie tension and effective jump scares. Outlets such as Guardian have rated it 3 out of 5, while many critics have hailed its narrative. Most say that Hokum delivers a terrifying confrontation of trauma that gradually descends into an unshakeable darkness.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.