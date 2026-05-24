Obsession follows your typical Nice Guy Barron 'Bear' Bailey (Michael Johnston), who has a crush on Nikki Freeman (Inde Navarrette). In an attempt to win her over, he purchases her a novelty gift called a "One Wish Willow", which claims to grant one wish after breaking it. After being too cowardly to share his feelings with Nikki, he uses the toy himself, asking for his crush to love him more than anybody else in the world. Nikki soon starts to fawn over Bear, with Mexican-Australian Navarrette stealing the show with a wild performance.