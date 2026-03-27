The original cast returns with parodies of today’s horror hits and iconic characters
Dubai: After more than a decade, the Wayans brothers are officially bringing back one of the most famous horror comedy franchises of all time. A new Scary Movie film is coming in 2026, marking their return to the series they originally created in the early 2000s.
More than twenty years after the original film redefined parody horror, the Wayans brothers are returning to the franchise that made them household names. The upcoming Scary Movie (2026) will mark the first time Marlon, Shawn and Keenen Ivory Wayans have worked together on the franchise in nearly two decades.
The new film is essentially a reboot and sequel combined, continuing the franchise while bringing back the original creators and cast members that fans associate with the early films. Production began in 2025, with the movie scheduled for a summer 2026 release.
One of the biggest reasons fans are excited is the return of the original characters and actors, including Anna Faris, Regina Hall, Marlon Wayans and Shawn Wayans These actors helped define the early films.
The official poster for Scary Movie (2026) features a mix of some of the most iconic and recent pop‑culture horror characters, signaling the film’s signature blend of parody and satire. Among the figures clearly referenced are M3GAN from the 2023 horror‑sci‑fi film, Art the Clown from the Terrifier franchise, and the menacing figure Longlegs, reflecting the movie’s nod to current horror hits.
The poster also includes visual nods to Squid Game and Wednesday Addams, tapping into the streaming phenomenon. Of course, no Scary Movie homage would be complete without references to legacy horror icons, and the poster features the unmistakable Ghostface from the Scream series.
Fans are already buzzing with excitement, eager to see the Wayans brothers’ fresh take on all their favorite horror hits. The trailer is packed with laughs, parodying modern horror hits like The Weapons, Sinners, MA, and plenty of other spooky favorites.
While talking to GamesRadar+, Marlon Wayans has said the comedy style will be slightly different from the early 2000s films. Instead of constant rapid-fire jokes, the new movie will focus on more balanced humour, with jokes used more carefully rather than nonstop parody scenes.
However, the film is still expected to be R-rated and unapologetically outrageous, similar to the original films that made the franchise famous.