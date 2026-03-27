The official poster for Scary Movie (2026) features a mix of some of the most iconic and recent pop‑culture horror characters, signaling the film’s signature blend of parody and satire. Among the figures clearly referenced are M3GAN from the 2023 horror‑sci‑fi film, Art the Clown from the Terrifier franchise, and the menacing figure Longlegs, reflecting the movie’s nod to current horror hits.