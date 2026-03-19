Labubu movie confirmed: Wonka director Paul King to helm Sony, Pop Mart adaptation

His best-known characters, Labubu, Spooky, Tycoco, Zimomo and Pato — are collectively known as The Monsters. The characters are generally portrayed as kind-hearted but mischievous, with good intentions that often lead to chaotic situations. Lung has said there are around 100 variations of Labubu across the series. One storyline follows Labubu in a relationship with a shy skeleton named Tycoco, whom she often playfully teases.