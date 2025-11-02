Kuwait recalls popular Labubu toy over defect posing choking hazard to children

Labubu has become a global pop-culture phenomenon
Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry has issued a recall for the popular Labubu toy (model TOY3378), citing a manufacturing defect that poses a choking hazard to young children.
According to the ministry’s recall notice, some parts of the toy can detach easily, potentially exposing children to the risk of suffocation.
The ministry instructed consumers to immediately stop using the toy, return it to the authorised distributor, and receive a full refund.
The recall, conducted under Kuwait’s Consumer Protection Law No. 39/2014, urges parents to contact Hussein Abdullah Dashti EST at 96000017 or 56539540 for further assistance.
The Labubu doll is a quirky collectible figure designed by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung and produced by the Chinese toy retailer Pop Mart.
Known for its mischievous, fantasy-inspired appearance, Labubu has become a global pop-culture phenomenon, with fans collecting the dolls sold in “blind boxes” sealed packages that conceal the specific figure inside.
Since early 2024, Labubu has surged in popularity, fueled by celebrity endorsements and viral social media trends. Some limited-edition figures now resell for up to $3,000 (Dh11,019), making them highly sought-after items among collectors.
However, the Labubu craze has also attracted cybercriminals. According to cybersecurity firm Kaspersky, hundreds of fake multilingual websites have appeared, posing as legitimate Labubu retailers to steal users’ payment data. These sites mimic the branding of Pop Mart, offering “exclusive” discounts on rare dolls to lure unsuspecting buyers into sharing sensitive financial information.
Kaspersky experts warned that these scams now target fans across multiple countries, urging collectors to buy only from official Pop Mart channels and avoid suspicious offers.
