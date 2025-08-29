GOLD/FOREX
KPop Demons meet Labubu: 'Creepy-cute' crossover spark fan frenzy, 'I will buy 10 of them'

The fanart showed the oversized cat, Derpy as a Labubu

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
The fan-art found a deep love and appreciation on Instagram and was widely shared.
Instagram/ The glowingghost

KPop Demon Hunters and Labubu haters could just come to a consensus. Recently, a fan-artist, named Tristan Miller, shared a cute K-pop Demon Labubu mash-up inspired by the Netflix phenomenon that’s had everyone talking. The result: A Labubu dressed as Derpy the cat from the film. The cat has a separate fanbase, by the way.

The artwork quickly spread across X and Instagram, where fans couldn’t get enough. One user declared, “I will buy this in a heartbeat.” Another chimed in with the ultimate contradiction, “I hate it… where do I get one?”  “Ok but I've hated bubus for so long but this is awesome...where can I buy 10,” one wrote. Others solemnly noted that this is the only labubu that they would only purchase.

The KPop Demon Hunters craze

The film released in June, and had everyone talking owing to its fresh, breezy animated take on KPop idols, laced with supernatural enchantments. We’re talking about KPop idols fighting evil demons at night, till their lead singer meets a…wait for it…demon, who is also part of the rival pop band, the Saja Boys if you must.

The film’s songs have been charting on Billboard since the release. Golden is the first female K-pop-related song ever to hit No. 1, and is performed by Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, who bring to life the fictional K-pop girl group Huntr/x in the film. Moreover, Netflix also experienced their first box office hit: Last weekend, rival studios estimate the animated musical won the competition, raking in $16–18 million in ticket sales.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
