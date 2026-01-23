Head over for Dubai Creek charm and some of the city's most popular cafés
Marsa Boulevard has become one of Dubai's most popular winter destinations. The trending area brings together beautiful views, a scenic walk, and some of the city's most popular cafés. Additionally, it also has exclusive pop-ups. Whether you're looking for a picturesque spot to grab a matcha on a weeknight or you're after somewhere to enjoy a stroll and a viral food, Marsa Boulevard is the place to be.
Here's your guide to visiting:
Marsa Boulevard is currently open:
Weekdays: 4pm-12am
Weekends: 4pm-1am
These timings are anticipated to change for Ramadan 2026, but updated timings have yet to be announced.
Marsa Boulevard will close in April for a summer break and reopen in winter 2026.
Marsa Boulevard is located near Dubai Creek in Marsa Al Khor. It is close to Dubai Festival City Mall.
You don't need a ticket to visit Marsa Boulevard.
Marsa Boulevard has a rotating line-up of popular local and international restaurants and cafés.
The winter season 2025-2026 includes returning pop-ups from local brands such as Home Bakery, Blu Pizzeriá, and Mara Lounge.
New arrivals this season include home-grown bakery Knot, ramen spot Curly House, and Lune lounge. The Grotto, Nablus, and Caia also have pop-ups at Marsa Boulevard.
London coffee shop WatchHouse has also made its UAE debut at Marsa Boulevard this season.
Beyond the views and atmosphere, Marsa Boulevard has become a popular destination for residents and tourists thanks to its trendy foods. These include savoury and salty sandwiches from Japan's viral sandwich shop Age.3 and Feels teddy bear hot chocolate. The fried sandwich with whipped cream from Age.3 is one of the most popular options.
In addition to plenty of food and beverage pop-ups, you can check out a rotating line-up of fashion and art pop-ups at the waterfront destination.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox