GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Your guide to Marsa Boulevard: Dubai's popular waterfront destination

Head over for Dubai Creek charm and some of the city's most popular cafés

Last updated:
Heather Cichowski, Audience Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Visit Marsa Boulevard at sunset for a beautiful winter walk.
Visit Marsa Boulevard at sunset for a beautiful winter walk.
Ahmad Alotbi/Gulf News

Marsa Boulevard has become one of Dubai's most popular winter destinations. The trending area brings together beautiful views, a scenic walk, and some of the city's most popular cafés. Additionally, it also has exclusive pop-ups. Whether you're looking for a picturesque spot to grab a matcha on a weeknight or you're after somewhere to enjoy a stroll and a viral food, Marsa Boulevard is the place to be.

Here's your guide to visiting:

Marsa Boulevard timings

Marsa Boulevard is currently open:

Weekdays: 4pm-12am

Weekends: 4pm-1am

These timings are anticipated to change for Ramadan 2026, but updated timings have yet to be announced.

Marsa Boulevard will close in April for a summer break and reopen in winter 2026.

Location

Marsa Boulevard is located near Dubai Creek in Marsa Al Khor. It is close to Dubai Festival City Mall.

Tickets

You don't need a ticket to visit Marsa Boulevard.

Marsa Boulevard restaurants and cafés

Marsa Boulevard has a rotating line-up of popular local and international restaurants and cafés.

The winter season 2025-2026 includes returning pop-ups from local brands such as Home Bakery, Blu Pizzeriá, and Mara Lounge.

New arrivals this season include home-grown bakery Knot, ramen spot Curly House, and Lune lounge. The Grotto, Nablus, and Caia also have pop-ups at Marsa Boulevard.

London coffee shop WatchHouse has also made its UAE debut at Marsa Boulevard this season.

Marsa Boulevard viral food

Beyond the views and atmosphere, Marsa Boulevard has become a popular destination for residents and tourists thanks to its trendy foods. These include savoury and salty sandwiches from Japan's viral sandwich shop Age.3 and Feels teddy bear hot chocolate. The fried sandwich with whipped cream from Age.3 is one of the most popular options.

Art and fashion pop-ups

In addition to plenty of food and beverage pop-ups, you can check out a rotating line-up of fashion and art pop-ups at the waterfront destination.

Upcoming events

For Ramadan 2026, there will be indoor and outdoor options for guests to enjoy iftar and suhoor.

Related Topics:
Dubai

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Comedian Kapil Sharma.

All about Kapil Sharma's pink-toned new cafe in Dubai

2m read
Dubai Police celebrate NYE with community events

Dubai Police celebrate NYE with community events

1m read
Planning New Year’s Eve with kids? Dubai Police unveil citywide festivities

Dubai Police host family-friendly NYE festivities

2m read
The Trio in Louvre is a must visit, this winter.

3 Abu Dhabi’s must-visit pop-ups to visit this winter

3m read