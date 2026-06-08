Tony Awards 2026 full winners list: John Lithgow, Lesley Manville and Joshua Henry among big winners

Big productions like Death of a Salesman and Schmigadoon! dominated across key categories
Broadway’s biggest night returned with plenty of sparkle, surprises, and standing ovations as the Tony Awards 2026 celebrated the best in theatre. From revivals to breakout musicals, this year’s winners list featured major wins for John Lithgow, Laurie Metcalf, Joshua Henry, and Lesley Manville, among others, proving once again that Broadway still knows how to put on a show.
Big productions like Death of a Salesman, Ragtime, Schmigadoon!, and Liberation also dominated across key categories, with the night spreading the love across musicals, revivals, and design awards.
Below is the full list of winners from the Tony Awards 2026:
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The Lost Boys
Schmigadoon! – WINNER
Titaníque
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Nicholas Christopher, Chess
Luke Evans, The Rocky Horror Show
Joshua Henry, Ragtime – WINNER
Sam Tutty, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brandon Uranowitz, Ragtime
Sara Chase, Schmigadoon!
Stephanie Hsu, The Rocky Horror Show
Caissie Levy, Ragtime – WINNER
Marla Mindelle, Titaníque
Christiani Pitts, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Death of a Salesman – WINNER
Becky Shaw
Every Brilliant Thing
Fallen Angels
Oedipus
Christopher Abbott, Death of a Salesman
Danny Burstein, Marjorie Prime
Brandon J. Dirden, Waiting for Godot
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw – WINNER
Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Richard Thomas, The Balusters
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Ragtime – WINNER
The Rocky Horror Show
Rose Byrne, Fallen Angels
Carrie Coon, Bug
Susannah Flood, Liberation
Lesley Manville, Oedipus – WINNER
Kelli O’Hara, Fallen Angels
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys – WINNER
André De Shields, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Bryce Pinkham, Chess
Ben Levi Ross, Ragtime
Layton Williams, Titaníque
The Balusters
Giant
Liberation – WINNER
Little Bear Ridge Road
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys – WINNER
Hannah Cruz, Chess
Rachel Dratch, The Rocky Horror Show
Ana Gasteyer, Schmigadoon!
Nichelle Lewis, Ragtime
Nicholas Hytner, Giant
Robert Icke, Oedipus
Kenny Leon, The Balusters
Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman – WINNER
Whitney White, Liberation
Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
Lear deBessonet, Ragtime
Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Tim Jackson, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball – WINNER!
Betsy Aidem, Liberation
Marylouise Burke, The Balusters
Aya Cash, Giant
Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman – WINNER
June Squibb, Marjorie Prime
Will Harrison, Punch
Nathan Lane, Death of a Salesman
John Lithgow, Giant – WINNER
Daniel Radcliffe, Every Brilliant Thing
Mark Strong, Oedipus
Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Ellenore Scott, Ragtime
Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show
Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball – WINNER
Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, The Lost Boys
dots, The Rocky Horror Show
Soutra Gilmour, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Rachel Hauck, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys – WINNER
Scott Pask, Schmigadoon!
Hildegard Bechtler, Oedipus
Takeshi Kata, Bug
Chloe Lamford, Death of a Salesman – WINNER
David Korins, Dog Day Afternoon
David Rockwell, Fallen Angels
Kevin Adams, Chess
Jane Cox, The Rocky Horror Show
Donald Holder, Schmigadoon!
Adam Honoré, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Adam Honoré and Donald Holder (Lighting Design) and 59 Studio (Projection Design), Ragtime
Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys – WINNER
Isabella Byrd, Dog Day Afternoon
Natasha Chivers, Oedipus
Stacey Derosier, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Heather Gilbert, Bug
Heather Gilbert, The Fear of 13
Jack Knowles, Death of a Salesman – WINNER
Kai Harada, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Kai Harada, Ragtime – WINNER
Adam Fisher, The Lost Boys
Brian Ronan, The Rocky Horror Show
Walter Trarbach, Schmigadoon!
Justin Ellington, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
Tom Gibbons, Oedipus
Lee Kinney, The Fear of 13
Josh Schmidt, Bug
Mikaal Sulaiman, Death of a Salesman – WINNER
David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, The Lost Boys
Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon! – WINNER
Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue, Titaníque
Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon! – WINNER
Ethan Popp, Kyler England, Adrianne “AG” Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann; The Lost Boys
Lux Pyramid, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Brian Usifer, Chess
Andrew Lloyd Webber, David Wilson, Trevor Holder and Doug Schadt; Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Caroline Shaw, Death of a Salesman
Steve Bargonetti, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
The Rescues, The Lost Boys
Cinco Paul, Schmigadoon! – WINNER
Jim Barne and Kit Buchan, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)
Linda Cho, Ragtime
Linda Cho, Schmigadoon!
Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball – WINNER!
Ryan Park, The Lost Boys
David I Reynoso, The Rocky Horror Show
Brenda Abbandandolo, Dog Day Afternoon
Qween Jean, Liberation
Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels – WINNER!
Emilio Sosa, The Balusters
Paul Tazewell, Joe Turner’s Come and Gone