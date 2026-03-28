Missed the Oscars? Watch these standout films and experience the best of 2026 cinema
Dubai: The Academy Awards may be over, but if you’re planning a movie weekend, now is actually the perfect time to catch up on the films that defined this year’s Oscars season. From big winners to critically acclaimed nominees, here’s a list of Oscar-season movies you can watch this weekend to see what the Academy was celebrating this year.
No conversation about this year’s Oscars starts without Sinners. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the genre-bending film didn’t just lead the season with 16 nominations it went on to dominate the Academy Awards, taking home multiple major wins and officially making Oscar history. Its success has been one of the biggest talking points of this awards season.
The film is led by a powerful cast including Michael B. Jordan in a dual role, alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Delroy Lindo and Jack O'Connell. Part folklore, part social critique, Sinners blends horror elements with a profound exploration of racial tension and cultural legacy in Depression‑era America. It continues to be a key talking point in both awards predictions and broader cinematic conversations worldwide.
Where to watch: OSN+ and AppleTV
Directed by Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier, the drama leans into intimacy focusing on a fractured family and the emotional weight of the past. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Elle Fanning, Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.
The story follows two sisters reconnecting with their estranged father, a filmmaker trying to make a comeback while confronting the personal relationships he neglected along the way.
As the film moves between family tensions and the creative process behind his new project. It’s a reflective, character-driven story that has quietly built strong critical support during the awards season.
Where to watch: AppleTV
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Winner of the Best Picture category and the latest film from director Paul Thomas Anderson blends personal storytelling with wider political themes. The ensemble cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, Sean Penn and Alana Haim.
The narrative follows a former activist whose past resurfaces as he becomes entangled in a web of political intrigue, forcing him to confront both his ideals and the consequences of earlier choices. As the story unfolds, the film explores loyalty, power and moral compromise through multiple perspectives.
Where to watch: AppleTV
Sports stories rarely dominate the Oscars conversation, but Marty Supreme has emerged as one of the more unexpected contenders this year.
Directed by Josh Safdie, the film captures both the competitive world of professional table tennis and the unconventional personality behind its central character. Timothée Chalamet leads the cast as Marty Reisman, joined by Gwyneth Paltrow and Tyler, the Creator.
The film follows the life of legendary American table tennis player Marty Reisman, charting his rise from hustling games in New York to becoming one of the sport’s most distinctive figures.
Where to watch: Still showing in UAE cinemas and also on Apple TV
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Filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos is known for his offbeat storytelling, and Bugonia continues that tradition with a surreal blend of science fiction and satire. The film stars Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons.
The story follows two conspiracy-obsessed men who believe a powerful corporate executive is secretly an alien planning to destroy Earth. Their attempt to expose her spirals into a bizarre and darkly comedic situation, raising questions about paranoia, belief and power.
Where to watch: Apple TV
International cinema continues to play a growing role in the Oscars conversation, and Brazilian thriller The Secret Agent is one of the standout titles representing that global perspective.
Directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho, the film is set during Brazil’s military dictatorship and follows a teacher who becomes involved in an underground resistance movement.
As government surveillance tightens, the story unfolds into a tense political drama. The film stars Wagner Moura, alongside Maria Fernanda Cândido and Gabriel Leone.
Where to watch: Apple TV
Directed by Joseph Kosinski and starring Brad Pitt, F1 follows a retired Formula One driver drawn back into the sport to save his former team.
With a supporting cast including Damson Idris and Kerry Condon, the film combines breathtaking race sequences with a story of redemption, mentorship, and high-stakes competition.
Its technical precision, from cinematography to sound design, has earned multiple Oscar nominations, making it a must-watch before the ceremony.
Where to watch: Apple TV
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Even though the awards have already been handed out, these films still represent some of the best cinema of the past year. Watching them now is a great way to catch up on the performances, stories and technical achievements that defined this awards season, and to see for yourself whether you agree with the Academy’s choices.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji