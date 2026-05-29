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Kerala MMA fighter killed in rare bear attack in Canada

27-year-old Indian MMA hopeful killed by black bear at remote uranium worksite

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Family mourns Kerala fighter slain in unusual bear attack at northern Canada camp
Family mourns Kerala fighter slain in unusual bear attack at northern Canada camp
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A 27-year-old man from Kerala, India, who aspired to become a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter, was killed in a rare bear attack on May 8 while working at a remote uranium exploration site in northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

According to media reports, the victim, Hrishikesh Koloth, had moved to Canada three years ago to live with his elder brother in Penticton, British Columbia. Family members said he had been training in boxing and MMA for more than a decade, with hopes of competing in the UFC.

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His brother, Arjun Koloth, told CBC News, “That was his dream. That’s why he came here. He wanted to fight in the UFC.”

Attack at remote uranium exploration site

Koloth was working as a contract technician at the Zoo Bay property operated by Vancouver-based UraniumX Discovery Corp near Nordbye Lake, around 850 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon, when the incident occurred.

Reports said a black bear attacked him at the site. Another worker later shot and killed the animal following the attack. The bear’s remains have been sent to the Western College of Veterinary Medicine in Saskatoon for a necropsy as part of the investigation.

Company expresses condolences

UraniumX Discovery Corp CEO Esen Boldkhuu expressed condolences over the incident, saying the company prioritises the safety and well-being of all employees and contractors working on its projects.

 Investigation underway

Authorities, including the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), and the provincial wildlife human attack response team, are investigating the incident.

The Conservation Officer Service said efforts are underway to determine the animal’s health condition and any possible factors that may have triggered the attack.

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