UPDATE

9 killed, 25 injured in Canada shooting that targeted school, residence: police

7 were shot at a secondary school, two others found dead at a residence

AFP
Nine people were killed Tuesday in a remote part of western Canada, including seven who were shot at a secondary school and two others found dead at a residence, federal police said.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the incident involved an "active shooter at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School" in British Columbia province and that "an individual believed to be the shooter was also found deceased with what appears to be a self‑inflicted injury."

