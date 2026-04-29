UAE Drug Authority approves first nasal spray for severe allergic reactions

It is approved as an alternative to injections
The Emirates Drug Establishment (EDE) has announced the approval of “EURneffy,” a medication containing the active ingredient epinephrine, available in 1 mg and 2 mg strengths. With this approval, the UAE becomes the first country in the region to authorise this product as the first adrenaline nasal spray specifically designed for the emergency treatment of severe allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) in adults and children aged four years and above. The dosage is determined based on the patient’s weight.
Developed by ALK Abelló, this innovative treatment represents a significant addition to the UAE’s healthcare and pharmaceutical ecosystem. By enabling intranasal administration as an alternative to injections, it enhances rapid response in managing acute allergic episodes.
This approach is particularly important, as timely administration of epinephrine is critical for saving lives. Traditional injection-based delivery can face practical challenges, including hesitation due to needle-related fear or difficulty in administering injections during critical moments.
EURneffy is designed for ease of use and rapid administration, enabling immediate intervention even by untrained individuals. This simplicity reduces hesitation and accelerates response at the onset of symptoms, thereby improving survival chances and health outcomes.
During a recent visit to Denmark, the Emirates Drug Establishment reviewed this innovation and collaborated with the manufacturer to expedite its availability to patients in the UAE. This effort aims to enhance patient safety and quality of life by ensuring quick access to life-saving treatment during critical situations.
This step aligns with the EDE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare sector preparedness and expand access to innovative therapeutic options, in line with global best practices and responsive to patients’ needs in emergency situations.
Dr Fatima Al Kaabi, Director General of the Emirates Drug Establishment, emphasised that the approval reflects the UAE’s strategic direction toward accelerating the adoption of innovative therapies with a direct impact on patients’ lives. She noted that providing advanced, user-friendly treatment alternatives in critical cases is a top priority, given their decisive role in improving response outcomes and reducing risks associated with delayed medical intervention.
She added: “The registration of the first adrenaline nasal spray in the region in the UAE reflects the flexibility and efficiency of the country’s regulatory system, as well as its ability to attract and approve innovative therapeutic solutions, thereby enhancing healthcare quality and elevating preparedness in handling critical cases.”
Dr Al Kaabi further explained that the EDE is committed to facilitating access to the latest treatments by developing advanced regulatory procedures that ensure both rapid evaluation and rigorous approval standards. This contributes to providing safe and effective therapeutic options that meet patients’ needs and support the sustainability of the healthcare system.
For his part, Ghassan Al Qatab, Regional General Manager at ALK Abelló, stated that the registration of this medication marks an important step toward improving access for patients and healthcare providers to effective and easy-to-use treatment options in emergency situations.
He added: “We are committed to delivering innovative therapeutic solutions that meet patients’ needs in collaboration with our partners. Our cooperation with the Emirates Drug Establishment reflects a shared commitment to advancing pharmaceutical care in the UAE and across the region.”
The approval of this treatment further reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading environment for adopting medical innovations, supported by a flexible regulatory framework that balances rapid access to modern therapies with the highest standards of quality and safety—ultimately benefiting public health and quality of life.