EDE partners say faster approvals and logistics planning are protecting supply
Dubai: Global and regional pharmaceutical companies operating in the UAE say closer coordination with the Emirates Drug Establishment is helping keep medicines, vaccines and medical technologies moving, even as supply chains face pressure from changing demand and global logistics disruptions.
The companies said the UAE has become a reliable hub for pharmaceutical supply because of its regulatory clarity, logistics network and ability to bring government entities, manufacturers, distributors and healthcare companies into the same operating framework.
Saeed bin Mubarak Al Hajeri, Minister of State and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Drug Establishment, said the growing presence of leading international partners reflects confidence in the UAE’s pharmaceutical sector and the maturity of its regulatory model.
He said cooperation between EDE and the private sector has moved beyond basic coordination into a more structured system, where responsibilities are clear and partners can adjust operational plans when market conditions change.
Al Hajeri added that stronger collaboration with industry partners is part of a wider strategy to keep the sector prepared and ensure medicines continue to reach the market efficiently, strengthening the UAE’s role as a regional and global pharmaceutical supply hub.
Several companies said the EDE framework has helped them respond more quickly to supply needs and maintain treatment availability for patients.
Ashraf Malak, Managing Director of MSD in the Gulf, Egypt and Libya, said the company remains committed to the continued availability of medicines and improved supply chain efficiency.
He also pointed to the role of EDE in regulating the sector and strengthening readiness, adding that integrated efforts among stakeholders are needed to respond to operational changes and meet patient needs under all circumstances.
Boyd Chongphaisal, Vice President and General Manager of GSK Gulf, said medicine supply continuity is a shared responsibility, especially during circumstances beyond companies’ control.
“Ensuring the continuity and sustainability of pharmaceutical supplies is a shared responsibility, particularly during circumstances beyond control. At GSK, we are proud of our long-standing partnership with the Emirates Drug Establishment and commend its proactive and highly responsive regulatory leadership in maintaining supplies of medicine and vaccine stocks at national and regional levels, through the timely facilitation of export permits,” Chongphaisal said.
He said EDE had shown agility by processing regulatory requests and approvals without delay and helping enable early registration of innovative medicines.
“This has been instrumental in ensuring that patients in the UAE have access to most recent advanced and innovative treatments, while strengthening overall health system resilience and preparedness,” Chongphaisal added.
Iman Hassenah, General Manager of Amgen Gulf, said the company is focused on ensuring timely access to treatments for patients, with continuous coordination helping align supply plans with patient needs and support treatment availability under all circumstances.
The UAE’s role is also expanding into advanced therapies and medical technology, with companies pointing to stronger cooperation around specialised medicines, devices and diagnostics.
Mohamed Ezz Eldin, Head of the GCC Cluster at Novartis, said the company is committed to supporting access to innovative therapies in the UAE, including cell and gene therapies and targeted radioligand treatments.
“Novartis is committed to supporting the availability of innovative therapies in the UAE, including cell and gene therapies as well as targeted radioligand treatments, given their critical importance for patients who rely on them. This is in addition to ensuring access to other treatments across oncology and cardiovascular diseases,” he said.
He added that Novartis works closely with EDE to maintain stable supply chains and prevent treatment disruptions, while supporting the UAE’s position as a destination for advanced healthcare and medical tourism.
Rami Rajab, CEO of Mecomed, which represents more than 70 global companies in medical devices, imaging and diagnostics, said the association is ready to support UAE healthcare entities through direct coordination with member companies.
He said collaboration can help overcome supply chain challenges and keep critical medical technologies available, including by aligning efforts, sharing data and improving the movement of medical products and devices through logistics channels.
Companies also pointed to daily demand monitoring, route planning and inventory management as practical steps being used to protect supply.
Ayman Mokhtar, Regional President for MENA and EURASIA at Viatris, said the company manages regional distribution from the UAE through an integrated system that helps direct supply according to market needs, improve distribution efficiency and respond to fast-changing demand.
Roberta Marinelli, President and General Manager for the META region at Eli Lilly, said the company monitors demand indicators closely and updates supply levels through daily business continuity plans, helping maintain treatment availability and market stability.
Preeti Futnani, MCO Lead and General Manager of Specialty Care for the Greater Gulf at Sanofi, said cooperation with EDE had set a benchmark for efficient supply management, supported by faster regulatory procedures and flexible logistics solutions.
She said measures such as diversifying shipping routes and using multimodal transport alternatives help reduce the impact of delays, while stronger coordination with manufacturing sites and increased regional allocations support supply balance.
Ahmed Safwat, General Manager of LEO Pharma in the UAE, said the company will continue strengthening its local presence through investment in innovation and a wider operational footprint, with proactive measures aimed at ensuring uninterrupted product availability.
Mohamed El Shaarawy, General Manager of Roche in the UAE, said the partnership with EDE provides a model for cooperation between regulators and the private sector, helping ensure the continued delivery of critical treatments to patients.
Domestic production and distribution capacity are also becoming more important to the UAE’s healthcare supply chain.
Madhukar Tanna, CEO of Life Pharma, said the company is investing in advanced technologies and building strategic reserves of raw materials to strengthen local manufacturing capabilities and long-term supply stability.
Khaled Abdul Aal, CEO of MPC Healthcare, said the company continues to operate at full capacity to support the healthcare sector, with readiness covering business continuity as well as the ability to adapt when conditions change.
Alaeddin K. Ahmad, Regulatory and Scientific Affairs Manager at Pharma Solution, said the company is using flexible sourcing channels and advanced distribution capabilities to support faster supply chain response, while cooperation with regulators helps accelerate import and distribution procedures.
Sergej Pracevic, General Business Manager for Nestlé in the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar, said the UAE is a strategic hub for the company’s regional operations because of its infrastructure and supply chain capabilities.
He said the company uses forward planning and critical inventory management to maintain stable food supplies, including specialised nutrition products and infant formula.
The comments from EDE and its partners point to a more coordinated supply model, where regulatory approvals, logistics planning, demand monitoring and local manufacturing all work together to keep medicines and medical products available.