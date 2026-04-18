We often talk about the region’s economic cardio—the ability to sustain high-intensity growth while absorbing external shocks. This endurance is not accidental. It is the direct result of decades of building strategic scaffolding through frameworks like UAE 2031. Successes of this scale are not built in haste; if these national visions lacked substance, we would see the impact on the current economic data. Instead, the diversification into tech, logistics, and tourism has created a buffer that keeps the momentum even when global headwinds pick up.